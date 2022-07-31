Treasures from the wreck of the 1857 “Ship of Gold” in Reno | Entertainment

RENO, Nev. (AP) A mysterious daguerreotype of a woman and a pair of jeans likely made by Levi Strauss himself are among nearly 1,000 gold rush-era treasures recovered from the f gold now on display in Reno.
Since their recovery between the late 1980s and 2014, the remarkable finds extracted from the sunken SS Central America have been stored secretly. This week they began a national tour at the National Antique Bottle Convention Thursday through Sunday at the Grand Sierra Resort.
Notable recovered items include the lid of the oldest known Wells Fargo treasure shipping box; 1857 clothing, including a pair of the earliest known canvas work trousers of the Gold Rush era with a button fly that may have been made by Strauss during his early years in business; and jewelry made from native gold from the California Gold Rush mother lode in quartz as gemstones, according to Fred Holabird, president of Holabird Western Americana Collections in Reno.
A daguerreotype metal plate photograph of an unidentified young woman has been dubbed, Mona Lisa of the Deep, by the recovery team who recovered the mysterious photo from the seabed where she was discovered in a pile of charcoal ships.
There’s even a key to the ship’s wine cellar and an SS Central America brass tag attached to a set of keys that once belonged to the ship’s purser. We believe it was the locked room where the shipment of gold treasure was kept, Holabird said in a press release.
Other items recovered include pistols; brass luggage tags; passenger ticket receipts; kitchen utensils and crockery; ornate flint-glass wine and spirits decanters that appear to have been standard equipment in first-class cabins; solid gold rimmed glasses; and chewing tobacco in a pouch apparently from the 1851 London World’s Fair, Holabird said.
Although laden with loot, the wreckage of the SS Central America was also a grave on the high seas.
The ship sank 7,200 feet (2,195 meters) deep in the Atlantic Ocean during a hurricane on September 12, 1857. The ship was on a voyage from Panama to New York carrying tons of coins, bullion and California gold dust. Francisco and Northern California area.
Of the 578 passengers and crew, 425 died and the loss of the gold cargo was a major factor in the economically devastating Financial Panic of 1857 in the United States, according to a recent press release.
The recovery from the wreck site of what has been described as Americas greatest treasure took place in several stages between 1988 and 1991 and again in 2014, but it has been marred by scandals in recent years .
Tommy Thompson, a deep-sea explorer who discovered the wreckage in 1988, has been in federal prison for six years because he refuses to answer questions about the fate of 500 gold coins, according to a USA Today report. He also eluded the investors who funded his business and was a fugitive for two years.
Items on display at the next convention have been held in three different states: Maryland, Massachusetts and Ohio, until a court-approved settlement is reached, ending a multi-party ownership dispute. decades.
Scientist Bob Evans, who was on each of the recovery missions, will be at the Reno exhibit to talk to visitors about the Gold Vessel and the recovered Gold Rush artifacts.
The items will be offered at public auction in October and November by Holabird Western Americana Collections. Currently, the California Gold Marketing Group of Brea, California owns the antiques.