AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT reduced to $34.00





AMC Entertainment (New York Stock Exchange: AMC – Get a rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts Goldman Sachs Group to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, market beat reports. The company currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 133.52% from the current share price. Several other research analysts also commented on AMC. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a Wednesday, July 20, research report. Citigroup reduced its target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report Thursday, July 7. Finally, B. Riley cut his price target on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a Tuesday, June 21 report. Four analysts rated the stock with a sell rating and two assigned the stock a hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.38. AMC Entertainment stock performance AMC Entertainment Stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week minimum of $9.70 and a fifty-two week maximum of $52.79. The stock’s fifty-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.72. AMC Entertainment (New York Stock Exchange: AMC – Get a rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analyst consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company posted revenue of $785.70 million in the quarter, compared to $736.23 million expected by analysts. In the same quarter last year, the company made ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter increased by 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year. AMC Entertainment Institutional Trade Several hedge funds have recently increased or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company valued at $28,000 after acquiring 613 additional shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AMC Entertainment shares by 46.6% in Q2. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company worth $30,000 after buying 707 more shares last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment shares by 0.9% in Q4. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,480 shares of the company worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment shares by 1.7% in Q2. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment shares by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors hold 34.20% of the company’s shares. AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get a rating) AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates or has interests in theaters in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theaters and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Leawood, Kansas. Read more Want more great investment ideas? Get news and reviews for AMC Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

