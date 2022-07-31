Alan Rickman: Acclaimed actor died of symptoms of terminal pancreatic cancer to spot





Raised in social housing in Acton, West London, Alan Rickman did not set foot in the acting world until he received a scholarship from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) at the age of 26. Now Alan – who died aged 69 – will be remembered by many as Professor Snape from the Harry Potter film series. Yet four years after the last installment of the Harry Potter films, Alan received a terminal diagnosis.

In August 2015, following a minor stroke, Alan was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Five months later, on January 14, 2016, the world lost one of its greatest actors of its time. Pancreatic cancer The severity of pancreatic cancer depends on where the tumor is in the pancreas, how big it is, and how far it has spread. “Pancreatic cancer may have no symptoms or be difficult to spot,” the NHS has warned. READ MORE: Cancer symptoms: Five types of body pain that signal cancer that’s ‘usually not curable’

Also, be aware of having a “high temperature, or a feeling of warmth or chills.” Other symptoms can affect your digestion, so pancreatic cancer can cause nausea or vomiting. Pancreatic cancer can also lead to “diarrhea or constipation, or other changes in your poo.” There may be pain at the top of the stomach, where the pancreas is located, and in the back.

The pain may get worse when you eat or lie down and usually feels better when you bend forward. The tumor may cause symptoms of indigestion, such as a bloated feeling. If you experience symptoms for two weeks that do not improve, it is strongly recommended that you seek the advice of your doctor. “Many of these symptoms are very common and can be caused by many different conditions,” the NHS noted.

“Having them does not definitely mean you have pancreatic cancer. But it is important to have them checked by a GP.” As with any type of cancerous lesion, the earlier the tumor is spotted, the better the chances of survival. Treatment options may include surgery to remove the cancer, in addition to chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Alan Rickman stars in Galaxy Quest, which airs Saturday July 30 at 11.35am on ITV4.

