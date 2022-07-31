Entertainment
1/10 Current Bollywood standards in Indian cinema
Over the past few months, a topic has been widely discussed in informal winery debates, on chat shows, and even on social media. Is this how Tollywood is slowly but gradually overtaking Bollywood? This is how South Indian entertainment industry is crushing Hindi film industry in every aspect. However, a list was posted on social media which exposed the actual Bollywood standards in Indian cinema.
Ormax List Reveals Bollywood Level
Southern stars dominate Indian cinema. Actors like Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Yash are giving Bollywood stars a hard time as their movies are getting more love than Bollywood stars by North Indian moviegoers. They have emerged as winners in the new listingof the most popular movie stars in India. Not only that, the top 5 spots in the top 5 were booked by actors from the south, leaving Bollywood actors to live in shame for not being able to make the list.
Recently, the Ormax Stars India Loves List: Most Popular Male Movie Stars in India (June 2022) has been revealed. Surprisingly, 9 out of 10 actors are from the South Indian industry. Akshay Kumar, at the 6th position, is the only Bollywood actor in this top 10 list.
Not just male actors, but when it comes to the top 10 actresses list, there seems to be a lack of popularity. The list of top female stars also has more actresses from the south than Bollywood. Samantha Ruth Prabhu tops the list of the most popular female movie stars in India, leaving behind divas like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.
Akshays response to the list
Over the past few months, the South Indian industry has taken hold of Bollywood as the latter has failed to impress the audience. South Indian films are breaking several box office records. The debate between the South Indian industry and Bollywood is one of the most discussed controversies and several celebrities have shared their views on the subject.
When Karan Johar recently asked Akshay Kumar why the Southern film industry is taking over Bollywood, Akshay replied that Bollywood actors are very insecure and don’t want to share the screen with other actors. He said, I don’t know why Bollywood actors are so insecure about doing two-hero movies. Once, I made a film of 7 heroes.
He then revealed that he went through a very difficult time casting a two-hero movie he would star in and produce. He said he also told the actors to choose the role they wanted to play, but nothing worked out.
Read more: Boycott Bollywood actually works. Here’s how?
How Tollywood keeps Bollywood on its knees?
According to reports, the Indian entertainment industry (Bollywood + South Cinema) raised nearly Rs 5,700 crores in the first six months of this year. However, after a thorough analysis, you can easily conclude that except for a few Hindi movies, Bollywood movies fell flat at the box office.
Read more: The 100 Crore Flops Welcome to Bollywood
The collection was only possible thanks to films like RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, KGF 2 among others. All three films exceeded expectations in helping the entertainment industry survive this year. John Abraham star of the action film Attack; South remake Jersey with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role; multi-star film Runway 34 starring Ajay Devgnn as the protagonist; Rude nepotism drives Heropanti 2; Kangana with her female action thriller Dhakad; Ayushmann Khurana trying his luck in Anek failed to attract moviegoers to theaters.
Meanwhile, South Indian stars have arrived and conquered the entertainment industry. They stormed the entire box office and their popularity has steadily increased across India. Now the Ormax list is another proof of how Tollywood stars are here to shine and Bollywood must be afraid of them.
It is high time for the Hindi movie industry to start delivering new content without propaganda to the public otherwise it will cease to exist in the next few years.
