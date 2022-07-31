Bollywood star Kajol celebrates 30 years in cinema





Kajol has completed 30 years in the film industry. To mark the special occasion, her husband, actor Ajay Devgn also congratulated her by sharing a sweet note on social media

Bollywood star Kajol celebrates 30 years of cinema. Photo: Collected

Kajol, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1992 film Bekhudi, celebrated her 30-year acting career on Sunday. To mark the occasion, the actress revisited some of the most popular roles of her career, while expressing her gratitude for all the love she received. Actor-husband Ajay Devgn also gave her a shout out on social media to celebrate the special occasion. Kajol shared a montage video which featured footage from some of the most popular films of his career including Bekhudi, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Gupt, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Helicopter Eela, Tanhaji and his latest movie Tribhanga. She set the video to the tune of Sia’s Unstoppable and captioned it: “Someone asked me yesterday how I feel? I couldn’t really put it into words except to to say it’s a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone showered on me so unconditionally! So congratulations on turning 30 and counting…” Kajol also said she hoped to have another 30 years in the industry, and her husband, Ajay Devgna, agreed she was just getting started. Ajay, who starred alongside Kajol in several films including Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Dil Kya Kare, shared a photo from their latest film together to celebrate his wife’s achievements. Sharing a photo of them dancing together in the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay wrote, “Three decades in movies! And you’re all excited! Honestly, you’re just getting started. To many other milestones, films and memories.” Earlier, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 30th birthday in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have delivered a myriad of blockbusters together and are considered Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen pair. Kajol was last seen onscreen in the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga. We will then see her in Salaam Venky, a film by Revathi. It is said that she also made an appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

