Bollywood: Kajol completes 30 years of cinema – News





The actress made her debut with the action drama movie “Bekhudi” in 1992 Photo: AFP By PTI Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 12:13 Last update: Sun Jul 31, 2022 12:34 PM Bollywood star Kajol ended her 30 years in the film industry on Sunday and thanked her fans for the unconditional love she received on the trip. The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone and posted a video montage of his character stills from some of his hit movies. Someone asked me yesterday how I feel? I couldn’t really put it into words except to say it’s a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has shown me so unconditionally! “So congratulations to 30 and more… and God willing to 30 more! ,” Kajol wrote in the caption. Kajol, daughter of veteran star Tanuja and director Shomu Mukherjee, started her film career with an action drama Bekhudireleased on July 31, 1992. Over the next three decades, the actor gave memorable hits such as Yeh Dillagi, Dushman, Pyaar Kiya to Darna Kya, Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha, Fanaa and Gupt. It was his on-screen pairing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in blockbusters such as Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My name is Khan and Dilwale which earned him a plethora of fans. Additionally, Kajol is known for films such as Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with actor-husband Ajay Devgn. She has also acted in Tamil films such as Minsara Kanavu with Arvind Swamy and Prabhudheva, and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2alongside Dhanush. In a recent interview with PTIKajol had said she was lucky to have collaborated on great films with fabulous directors. I will always be grateful that my fans believe in me. And it all brought me to 30, here I am, booted, streaming, alive and relevant, she said. The actor, who made his digital foray with the Netflix movie tribank in 2021, will soon make its series debut with a Disney+ Hotstar project.

