Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan says Bollywood salary hike should be based on box office success





While Bollywood has unfortunately struggled to replicate the success that many Hollywood and South Indian films have had at the box office, one Bollywood star has done it differently. Slowly and steadily becoming one of Bollywood’s most in-demand stars, Kartik Aaryan has changed the way Bollywood movies worked in terms of returns with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

T-series The movie really had crazy numbers at the box office, especially considering the number of films that failed this year. Now, as you know, the success of movies leads Bollywood stars to demand pay rises for upcoming movies, Kartik continued to talk about it. Recently, it was reported that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will charge an extravagant amount for the upcoming Baden Miyan Chote Miyan film with a few other actors.

Instagram/Tiger Shroff And it looks like Kartik is the first to talk about it and explain how the process works. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik explained that salary increases should not be done in such a way that they end up looking unreal. Digital and satellite rights ek actor ke naam pe, director-producer, inke pure team ke naam pe, film bikhti hai. Agar woh price zyada mil raha hai uss time, toh sabka utna price rise hona normal hai. Agar nahi ho raha hai, toh usko utna hi kam rakho. Lekin, uss film pe pressure nahi aana chahiye, jab aap uss film ko bana rahe ho. Main uss baat mein believe karta hoon (A movie’s digital and satellite rights are sold based on the name of an actor, producer, director and crew. If there is a hike in there, it’s obviously normal that it will cause everyone’s price to go up, however, if there isn’t, we have to keep that in mind. Anyway, I think that none of this should put extra pressure on a movie. And I strongly believe in that). Agar uss film ka already on the table ek kamayi ho rahi hai and it is because of your previous success combined with the success of the director, producer or anyone related to the film, toh agar sabka uske wajah se balayi ho raha hai toh usmein koi burayi nahi. But galat tabh ho jaata hai jab film pe pressure aata hai. Jab’s numbers correspond to nahi karte hai, so that’s where you’re wrong. I think you have to find the right balance. Itna bhi hike na ho jaye ki unreal lage (If the film is able to earn a certain amount on the table, perhaps due to the combined success rate of the director, producer and everyone connected with the film, then it obviously going to benefit everyone and there’s nothing wrong with that. However, the problem is when it adds pressure and when the numbers don’t match. You have to strike a balance because you don’t want the hike seems unreal).

Instagram/Kartik Aaryan Everyone has a success chart. This is true not only for this profession but also for others. Every person in a profession wants to grow higher and higher, right? he said. Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada and Captain India. Source: bollywood hungama

