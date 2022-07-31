Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Hit Response For Jawan Theater Teaser Saves Bollywood Hopes, Netizens Say ‘It’s Historic!’
Shah Rukh Khan plans to hit the big screens with a blast with films like Jawan, Pathaan and many more. The actor was last seen in Zero in 2018, and fans are thrilled to have King Khan making his return. Recently, her upcoming film with director Atlee “Jawan” released its teaser in theaters, and here’s how fans reacted.
SRK’s Zero was released on December 21, 2018 and was directed by Aanand L. Rai. The actor was seen alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Read on to get the whole scoop.
Recently, at a screening of Ek Villain Returns, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan dropped his teaser, revealing King Khan in a new look. The actor was shown covered in bandages and fans went into a frenzy. Fans in attendance began to shout and applaud the film, creating deafening applause for King Khan’s return to the big screen.
A video goes viral on the Twitter platform, where this whole scene was recorded and uploaded to the platform. The teaser showed a few shots of Shah Rukh Khan loading his gun, closing his bag, and preparing to travel somewhere on what appears to be a train. The voices of excited fans made it hard to hear what the actor was saying, but you could tell the scene was quite intense.
Check out the video and fan reactions:
Malegaon Mohan Theater Jawan Teaser Featuring #EkVillainReturns ,
Audience REACTION #Jawan #Atlee @Atlee_dir @NayantharaU #Nayanthara #ShahRukhKhan #ThalapathyVijay #VijaySethupathi @iamsrkclub @RedChilliesEnt https://t.co/lui7gWdEk7 https://t.co/wRlz69lYdb pic.twitter.com/vhqC70FKLN
— @iamVicky (@iamVick24696860) July 30, 2022
Kya baat hai
The masses are going crazy over the teaser of #SRK it is #Jawan ! The atmosphere is historic. Imagine the enthusiasm and the hype of this film en masse in interior belts. @Atlee_dir please be sure to use it. pic.twitter.com/WCAbFIJX1B
— Sifa SRKian (@sifa_srkian) July 30, 2022
#Jawan teaser reaction during #EkVillainReturns screening! #ShahRukhKhan @Atlee_dir @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/goGsfp5eHD
—Jawan (@SRKxJawan) July 29, 2022
Video of Malegaon Mohan Theater Jawan Teaser With #EkVillainReturns ,
audience reaction OMG.#Jawan #Atlee @Atlee_dir @NayantharaU #Nayanthara #ShahRukhKhan #ThalapathyVijay #VijaySethupathi @iamsrkclub @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/oPa0ZjpLDE
— Next update from SRK (@srkfcudr) July 29, 2022
#Jawan Title Announcement Video Reaction during #EkVillainReturns in Melgaon, Mohan Theater
OMG Audience reaction Just Fire
Abhi Toh Teaser, Baki Hai Trailer..
The king returns to the rules..pic.twitter.com/2iw0o2JT0I
— Sourav Srkian Das (@SrkianDas04) July 29, 2022
This clip of the audience reacting to #Jawan The announcement video at Malegaon Mohan Theater is enough to give you goosebumps today.
And to prove that the hype of #ShahRukhKhan in massive roles is unparalleled and unequaled by his contemporaries.
2023.pic.twitter.com/gRsaiNXJII
— F (@FANwallagaurav) July 29, 2022
Massive response for #Jawan theater teaser!! The crowd calls her “Ae bodyaa” (Totla), “Ae Bakri” in Marathi!! Finally the king is back and how @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/YPdVHDpA1U
— . (@Salman_Rules) July 30, 2022
#Jawan Theater response during wicked ek interval 2 .@iamsrk @Atlee_dir #Nayanthara #VijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/kThEcDDf77
— RUPESH (@SRKianRupesh05) July 30, 2022
Malegaon Mohan Theater #Jawan trailer with #EkVillainReturns
Audience reaction OMG #ShahRukhKhan @Atlee_dir pic.twitter.com/HqHV6Hsw9b
— ARFAT SRK FAN (@iam_arfatSRKian) July 30, 2022
Speaking of the film, Jawan sees Shah Rukh in his first-ever collaboration with Atlee and will be working alongside Nayanthara in the lead roles. Apart from them, the film will also see Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in key roles. The film is set to release on June 2, 2023 and will be broadcast in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan which will be released on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and many more.
