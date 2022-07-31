Janhvi Kapoor sells Juhu Apartment to Rajkummar Rao. Guess the price





Mumbai: Although she is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her graceful looks and down to earth acting skills. She is billed as one of the youngest actresses in Bollywood who has created a luxurious and opulent life for herself. In 2021, Janhvi Kapoor made headlines for purchasing a triplex apartment in Juhu’s Araya building, located in Hatkesh society within the famous locality JVPD. The actress had paid a rather hefty price of Rs. 39 crores for the apartment which was spread over the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the building. At first glance, the apartment was a great investment for Janhvi Kapoor. Now she has made another smart move when she recently sold her apartment to her ‘Roohi’ co-star Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha for a whopping Rs. 4.87 crores. According to multiple reports, Janhvi Kapoor sold the apartment to the newlywed couple for the price of Rs. 43.87 crores. According to a report in Economic periodthe transaction values ​​the apartment spread over 3,456 square feet at almost Rs 1.27 lakh per square foot. This apartment will be Rajkummar Rao’s fifth home in the city of Mumbai and he will share the neighborhood with Ekta Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, professionally, Janhvi Kapoor has ‘Mili’ and ‘Bawaal’ in her chat. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, has ‘Bheed’ and ‘Monica, O My Darling’ in the pipeline. The two actors will also be seen together in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’.

