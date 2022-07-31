5 Iconic Bollywood Films To Rewatch On Friendship Day

On Friendship Day, here are five Bollywood movies you could rewatch with your best friends.

3 idiots

3 idiots. Photos: collected

It’s the first movie that comes to mind when we think of friendships and Bollywood. Truth be told, we all got together a bit in the lives of Rancho, Raju, and Farhan.

What makes this film special is the simplicity with which it captures human emotions. It’s a nostalgic stroll down memory lane and takes us back to the days when an “All is well” solved all problems instantly.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Three best friends, a long journey and lots of memories, he has all the right elements to make this list. Zoya Akhtar’s film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Katrina Kaif, is the perfect tribute to adult friendship.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ayan Mukherji’s film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, is a heartwarming watch for most of us. From the cinematography to the songs, colorful script and brilliant acting, this film is a wonderful celebration of friendship.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Most people remember this movie for how it romanticized an entire generation of friendships turning into cute love stories. While that trope surely worked as a romantic comedy, I think back to the film through the stories shared by a group of friends.

Mimi

This Netflix blockbuster has garnered a lot of appreciation for the brilliant depiction of surrogacy culture in India. He spoke of the untold stories of many victims and shed light on this often overlooked aspect of our society. Besides being a real artist, this story is about two friends who don’t let themselves down. When the protagonist’s world shatters, she has her friend and a support system ready to fight everyone. It shows how selfless friendship can be and how often we forget to appreciate those who support us when we need them most.