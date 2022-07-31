Movie review | Office actor makes compelling directorial debut – Times-Standard

Vengeance is such an impressive debut that you don’t mind when BJ Novak sways and misses every once in a while.

In fact, Novak is familiar to legions of The Office fans as the actor who played temporary business executive-turned-paper Ryan Howard usually takes such big swings with this clever, commentary dark comedy that you’re amazed. that he strikes so rarely.

Written and directed by Novak, Vengeance also sees the actor in the lead role of Ben Manalowtiz, an intellectual from Brooklyn, New York, who writes for The New Yorker but aspires to be the next big podcast host.

Hey, my friend Eloise (Issa Rae from Insecure), herself a top audio producer, tells her that not every white guy in New York has to have a podcast.

In his personal life, Ben indulges in regular meaningless encounters, we meet him with a friend, John (music star John Mayer) who hangs out at the top of Soho House and tears up how they label girls in their notebooks. phone addresses, like as well as how they are not afraid of commitment or intimacy. (John notes that he’s only afraid of having to step out of an engagement he’s made and that he’s intimate with a lot of people. He also wonders what it would be like to stop seeing six or seven women and go out seriously with two or three.)

After a night with a young woman Ben whom he initially confuses with another whos in the world of books, he receives a strange call. The man on the other end of the line is Ty Shaw (Boyd Holbrook), who has terrible news: Tys Abilene’s (Lio Tipton) Bens’ girlfriend has died.

Ben, of course, doesn’t immediately know who exactly Abilene is, while Ty insists that Ben is making arrangements to attend her funeral in Texas. During the humorous exchange, when Ben says the hell is there in the spirit, Ty says taking Spirit Airlines sounds like a good idea.

So Ben travels to West Texas, to a small town about a three-hour drive from the city of Abilene and much farther from metropolises such as Houston and Dallas, which Ty considers to be anything other than real places. texans.

After the funeral, during which Ben manages to conjure up something emotional to say about a girl he barely remembers but who was telling her family that their relationship was serious, Ty confronts him with a revelation and a plan. Although Abilenes’ death was ruled a drug overdose, he is sure she was murdered and he wants Ben to help him avenge her murder.

Ben initially wants nothing to do with any of this, of course, and thinks the girls’ death is exactly what it seemed, nothing more. However, he soon realizes that he may have stumbled upon a great story for a podcast, a true crime tale without killers. It launches a receptive Eloise into examining a new American reality, in which economic hardship and addiction lead some to invent or adopt conspiracy theories to explain their lives.

So Ben stays in Texas, sleeping in the Abilenes room and spending time with Ty and the rest of his family: mother Sharon (J. Smith-Cameron, Estate); sisters Paris (Isabella Amara, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Kansas City (Dove Cameron, Schmigadoon!); a younger brother affectionately called El Stupido (newcomer Eli Brickel): and Granny Carole (a funny Louanne Stephens, Friday Night Lights). He finds out about the multiple guns this gun family doesn’t own and why they would always choose Whataburger over another fast food supplier.

As he delves into Abilenes’ past, he meets others close to her, the most notable of whom is the enigmatic music producer Quentin Sellers (Ashton Kutcher, Jobs”), who worked with the late budding singer to record a few songs and trying to open Bens eyes to what’s going on below the surface in this part of the country.

Kutchers’ performance is one of the unexpected pleasures of Vengeance, with the single star of That 70s Show and Dude, Wheres My Car reaching a gripping level in several scenes with Novak.

Speaking of the lead role, Novak, who has also written on The Office and whose acting credits include Inglourious Basterds and The Founder, plays things pretty safely on camera. Although he lands some of the movies’ more subtle laugh lines, he essentially acts like the straight man, allowing those who play the oversized Texan characters around him, including Kentucky native Holbrook (Logan, Gone Girl ), to get the biggest laughs.

Again, as a screenwriter and film director, Novak has some hiccups here and there. A scene in which Ben embarrasses himself at the rodeo doesn’t ring true like other moments in Vengeance, and the conclusion to the film’s central mystery is perhaps a little too ambitious. If nothing else, Novak lets a crucial streak go on too long and say too much for the audience.

That said, it does perform the highest order when it comes to a movie like this: distinguishing between making good-natured mockery of a group of people in this case, Texans and respecting them. . The film’s production notes indicate that Novak made several research trips to Texas in the company of Texas Monthly editor Christian Wallace, and the people of Texas blew my mind.

There is an admirable and surprising sweetness mixed with the darkness required of a dark comedy.

Revenge may not blow your mind, it may even frustrate you occasionally, but Novaks’ big, Texas-sized swing largely connects.

Revenge is rated R for language and brief violence. Duration: 1h47.