Nollywood actor kidnappers make contact and demand $100,000





Twenty-four hours after prominent Nollywood actors and members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), The kidnappers of Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, alias Agbogidi, have been contacted by their families. The actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they had not returned from a filming location in Ozalla Town, Enugu state on Thursday. Both actors are renowned for starring in films shot in Enugu and Delta states. On Saturday, AGN National President Emeka Rollas told PREMIUM TIMES that the kidnappers are asking for a dollar lump sum. He said: The kidnappers have contacted the families and are asking for the sum of $100,000. We pray to God for his intervention and to confuse them. We are also working closely with the various security guards but not sure what to expect as the same thing is happening all over the country. Mr Rollas also said Guild members were working closely with the families of the victims and security forces to ensure their safe release. ALSO READ:Police arrest suspected kidnappers of late Alao-Akala farm manager In an interview with the Punch newspaper published on Saturday, Mr Rollas said the kidnappers cleared the funds from Cynthia Okerekes' account this morning. Additional measures As part of measures to prevent a further occurrence, Mr Rollas said the Guild had ordered its members not to shoot outside the metropolis and to ensure that they made adequate arrangements for the security on their premises. AGN Communications Director Monalisa Chinda broke the news of the cast's kidnapping in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday. Ms Chinda said their abduction heightened members' fear for the safety of actors filming in the country.

