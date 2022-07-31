Anupamaa Paras actor Kalnawat REACTS to ex-girlfriend Urfi Javed’s comments about his possession; said: ‘All this does not affect me’

Paras Kalnawat, who played the role of Samar in Anupamaa, has been in the news for the past few days. The actors’ contract was terminated by the directors as he signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 which will air on a competing channel. Paras talked about it and even the manufacturers made an official statement about it. Apart from his exit from Anupamaa and his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras also spoke in a recent interview about his ex-girlfriend Uorfi Javed’s comments about his possession. Also Read – Poonam Pandey in a Plunging Neckline Dress, Uorfi Javed in a Bold Black Saree and More; The actresses flaunt their glamorous avatar at an awards show [View Pics]

Few would know that Paras and Uorfi dated for a brief time and then went their separate ways. The two were seen together on the show Meri Durga. Earlier, in a few interviews, Uorfi called Paras possessive, and the actress also claimed that the actor told the creators of Anupamaa not to put her on the show. Read also – Kiara Advani will celebrate her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai; poses with a fan before their celebration

Recently, in an interview with India Forums, Paras opened up about the Uorfis allegations. He said, There should be some kind of aggression in me to fight back. I don’t bear a grudge against anyone. If I have a problem with someone, I would go ahead and talk to that person rather than say anything bad about them. When I see people talking about me, I take it very calmly. I tell myself that if this person finds happiness by saying all this about me, I prefer to find happiness in his happiness. None of this affects me at all. Also Read – BTS: Benny Blanco Gives Insight On Making Bad Decisions And ARMY Can’t Keep Calm [Read Tweets]

Uorfi is known for giving answers to people who have talked about her. We wonder if the actress will also have a response to what Paras said. Let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Uorfi, who was last seen on Bigg Boss OTT, is still making headlines for donning bizarre and daring outfits. But, the actress wore them effortlessly and her fans love it about her.

