Saoirse Ronan Is One Of Hollywood’s Biggest Stars… But In Shoreditch, She’s Just A Woman

She’s one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but in east London, Saoirse Ronan cycles past, unnoticed in her helmet and sunglasses.

The four-time Oscar nominee was spotted in a button-up denim skirt and matching blouse on a sultry afternoon last week with fellow actor Jack Lowden.

She barely caught a glance after locking up her sky blue bicycle and riding through the crowds to join ballet dancer Jacks Calum’s brother and his friend for a drink at a bar in trendy Shoreditch.

Saoirse and her actor boyfriend Jack Lowden were seen cycling in east London before having lunch with Jack’s brother and his girlfriend

Saoirse has been dating the War And Peace Jack star for at least two years

Her dressed-up appearance contrasts with her upcoming role in Barbie, a star-studded comedy coming out next year that makes the most of the dolls’ colorful wardrobe.

The foursome spent several hours in the bars beer garden, before Saoirse, 28, left to collect her bike and return home. Boyfriend Jack, 32, clearly had a lot to say with Calum, the 29-year-old principal dancer of the Royal Swedish Ballet.

Calum also knows Saoirse well, having accompanied her to the Bafta awards ceremony in 2018 where the actress was up for Best Actress for her role in Lady Bird.

She barely caught a glance after locking up her sky blue bike and walking through the crowds

Saoirse, who says her name is pronounced sur-sha, has been dating War And Peace star Jack for at least two years. They first met on the set of the 2018 film Mary Queen Of Scots, in which the Irish actress played the title role and Lowden was her husband, Lord Darnley.

Saoirse can next be seen in period crime comedy See How They Run, which is due out in September.