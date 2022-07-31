Entertainment
CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7
ROME- The Rotary Club of Rome promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities at its annual CanalFest celebration, which runs Friday through Sunday August 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park.
Rotary of Rome received a grant this year from the State Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in the amount of $1,000, which will qualify the Erie Canalway as a Gold Level CanalFest 2022 sponsor. The grant is proof of the historic ties that Rotary Rome’s main fundraiser has with the channel.
One of the reasons CanalFest ’22 was selected is its potential to cross-promote with the Canalway Challenge and its ability to attract Canalway Challenge participants, explained Rotary Rome President Stephen Mercurio.
CanalFest is held in Bellamy Harbor Park, at the confluence of the Mohawk River and the Erie Canal, and is located between Locks 20 and 21, straddling the 524-mile state canal system and the Erie Canal Trail of 360 miles.
“This is the highest level of the canal system and is close to the point where the first shovel of earth was turned for the company on July 4, 1817, just outside Rome,” Mercurio said.
But aside from the historic ties, CanalFest, which helps cap off the city’s Honor America Days celebration, promises a range of entertainment for the whole family.
Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and at noon on Saturday and Sunday, August 6 and 7. Attendees can enjoy all the fun entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling, and culinary delights until after dark, then stick around for fireworks at dusk.
Mercurio said that although Rome Rotary was able to host CanalFest when some COVID restrictions were lifted last summer, it will be the first year since the pandemic that the festival has returned “in full force”. The RI president said last year’s event was one of the most successful, with approximately $6,000 in donations raised, and club members and volunteers hope to do better this year.
CanalFest highlights:
• Ontario Amusements rides. They will sell wristbands for four hours of unlimited rides for $20. They also offer skillful and daring Midway games.
• Fireworks Friday and Saturday nights at 9:45 p.m. by American Fireworks, the same company that organizes the Honor America Days concert display on the lawn of the Fort Stanwix National Monument.
• Fishing derby on Saturday morning, with many door prizes and cash prizes for fish of different categories. Young anglers have their own division. Registration is free and starts at 7:30 a.m.
• The photo contest is back, with registration from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on August 4 inside the park’s boathouse. Entry forms can be completed at the boathouse at time of submission. Judging will be delivered on Friday afternoon by Jason Tockey, executive director of the Rome Art and Community Center. Photography awards will be announced and presented on stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.
• The Copper City stage will feature local artists such as Fritz’s Polka Band, which will kick off CanalFest events beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
• Saturday will feature a new venue for budding artists. Recent Rome Free Academy graduates will perform favorites and original compositions at 12:30 p.m.
• They will be followed by the Rising Stars of the Capitol Theatre, who will perform Songs and Stories of the Erie Canal. At 3:30 p.m., local favorites The Loco Brothers will play popular rock and roll covers, followed by karaoke from DJ Bulldogg.
• Sunday starts with the Bluetooth Café. Attendees are encouraged to bring their playlists and DJ Rob will stream them. After the Water Ski Show, DJ Rob ends the day with two hours of country classics.
• The Water Ski Show Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Daily 50/50 raffle.
• Food by an eclectic array of vendors, plus exhibits by CNY Drones, MVCC Airframes and Rome Humane Society. Several activities will also take place in the boathouse.
“This year we’re really thriving with all of our traditional events,” Mercurio said.
CanalFest was created in 2003 by Rotarian Jim Donovan. His vision was an old-fashioned family fair “with lots of fun things to do,” Mercurio explained. CanalFest is a tobacco and alcohol free event.
“Our main sponsor this year is Rome Nail and Spa, and we thank them for their generous contribution,” said Mercurio. “The explosive costs of everything put our fireworks at risk, until Orgill stepped in with a very timely donation that saved the event. Please patronize all of our wonderful sponsors who make CanalFest possible.
There is no charge to attend CanalFest, but a $1 donation is suggested. Rotarians will be on the doorstep providing festival-goers with information and a schedule of events.
All proceeds from CanalFest are donated to the community to support projects, scholarships and donations. Some organizations and efforts supported through Rotary of Rome fundraising include Wreaths Across America, STEM and Service Fellowships, Rotary Readers’ Literacy Project, Abraham House, Care Net Safety Project, Hospital Holiday Cheer Party and Thanksgiving and Easter food drives.
