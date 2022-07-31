Bollywood has fallen? His best players Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan haven’t even shot a bullet yet, “Khanon Ka Daav Abhi Baaki Hai!”





Is Bollywood over? Well, Karan Johar called that assumption “garbage and nonsense,” pointing out how good movies will perform despite the social media negativity surrounding them. Movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 proved the same, but people still need a refresher. Although the SM world would have you believe it’s the big bad B’wood out there, it’s not. There hasn’t been a single late Bollywood movie release that’s supposed to be a “hit”. Prithviraj, Shamshera hype was always mixed and they were loaded with cynical elements in them. Akshay Kumar’s lack of effort for Prithviraj, Karan Malhotra coming up with his first original story in Shamshera has been doubted by many. They just cleared doubts of being bad movies and meeting their desired fate at the box office. But the real “bad time” for Bollywood will start when movies like Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha, Pathaan and Tiger 3 start to fall apart. But we don’t think there will be a need because Bollywood has yet to unload any of its ‘Khan’tastic’ moves. Starting with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, despite all the negativity surrounding it, this one seems like a sure winner for exhibitors for more than one reason. As a family artist, we saw director Advait Chandan’s sense of evoking emotions in Secret Superstar and that will surely come in handy here. The OG Forrest Gump story has the scope to be “desified” more than any story out there in the West (or anywhere in the world). No one but Aamir Khan (and Pritam in the music department) could nail this Bollywood story better. There are plenty of upsides and a few downsides that audiences might have regarding Aamir’s overly expressive acting in the trailer, but it might be justified after seeing the whole movie. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan & Jawan are 2 of those films that you know in advance will at least not be box office disappointments. Pathaan with the YRF factor (which had actually faded a bit with Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera) plus John Abraham’s casting hit, Deepika Padukone has a lot of self-worth. Also, Siddharth Anand, after the huge success of War (and some lessons learned from Bang Bang) seems like a perfect fit for how stylish he should be to attract the masses to theaters. Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is another loaded offering from Bollywood waiting to break some major box office records. Continuing the “maalaamal” legacy established by Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Salman Khan & YRF camp will feed this on Pathaan’s success officially teasing his spy universe. At that time, we would have seen Salman’s cameo in Pathaan leaving everyone intrigued for this one. If this is a battleground for those who say “Bollywood has fallen!”, let’s not forget that its best players haven’t even fired a shot yet. To make it cinematic (uh), “Khanon Ka Daav Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost!” So, let’s leave the “Bollywood is over” discussion aside, grab some popcorn and enjoy the best cinema has yet to offer. Must read:Aamir Khan Breaks Silence On Laal Singh Chaddha Vs KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Clash, Says ‘We Have Been Saved’ Surprising Everyone Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

