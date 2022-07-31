I’m an all-or-nothing person: Actor Maisie Richardson-Sellers on the risks, rewards and maintaining reality | Movies

Masia Richardson-Sellers has often taken a leap of faith, and it has almost always paid off. Before the 30-year-old made her very first screen appearance, Star Wars: The Force Awakensno less, and before starring in megawatt franchises like Netflixs The kissing booth and Legends of tomorrow, she did odd jobs, including for a helicopter travel company in London. She handed out flyers and took official photos when couples get engaged on the trips. Sometimes, when people didn’t show up, she asked if she could replace them in the helicopter. No need to waste an empty seat. I’d take a chance and ask for a ride, the actor says. It was always worth it. From time to time, Richardson-Sellers was lifted high into the sky, to witness the city she grew up in to dazzling new heights.

Richardson-Sellers (who uses both the pronouns she and them) is calling from Miami, during a brief stint while filming a queer psychological thriller about gaslighting and emotional abuse. She is currently on screen in the cyberwar drama The undeclared warwritten by Peter Kaminsky, who also wrote hall of wolves. She plays tech analyst Kathy, both tightly wounded and smart enough to downplay her own shyness. In conversation, however, she has the quiet confidence of someone who knows they can pass the test, even if they don’t know the questions yet, and her black turtleneck top and long braided hair give her the fortified freshness of a gallery curator.

Peter seems to have this uncanny knack for being one step ahead of the political climate, she says, of Kaminsky. Several of the shows showing Russia invading Ukraine, Putin’s shadow cast, Boris Johnson ousted by his own government were works of fiction when Kaminsky began researching the series five years ago. Now, this all seems oddly cosmic in its precision. Having that kind of foresight is pretty unnerving.

I didn’t know about secret agents. It terrified me, but it’s also exciting: like Kathy in The Undeclared War. Photograph: Manuel Vzquez/Channel 4

Richardson-Sellers has a knack for attracting good fortune. It’s not luck, more a flair for playing a good hand with whatever was dealt to him. How else to explain that an Oxford anthropology and archeology graduate tries a punt and tries to get the lead role in a star wars film? An agent had already approached her after performing a few plays in college. Have you ever thought about playing? It’s funny you say that, I actually do, she said. She first auditioned for the role of Rey (which went to Daisy Ridley) and spent eight months attending auditions, meetings and screen tests. Caught off guard by a last-minute callback deadline, she once used a child’s toy train as a makeshift weapon. She didn’t get the part. But director JJ Abrams saw something in her and offered her a small role anyway. It was my first time on a professional set, she said. I didn’t know what was standing on your mark! As a military officer, his first scene was a one-on-one with Carrie Fisher. I was terrified, she said. But she was so warm and sweet and lit up the whole room with her smile. I told him afterwards: it was my very first scene. And she invited me to her trailer to hang out with her daughter. She didn’t have to do this. I mean what?

Although Richardson-Sellers didn’t go to drama school, acting runs through her veins. Both of her parents are actors, mainly in the theatre. His mother, Joy Richardson, played John Boyegas’ mother in Steve McQueens small ax; his father is Trevor Sellers. My parents worked on amazing pieces that were politically aware, or heartbreaking and intense. I’ve always been drawn to the power of art, she explains. Her earliest memories are of queuing with her mother in her dressing room. When she did Shakespeare at the Globe, I must have been only two years old, far too young to attend myself. Dad took me to the curtain call as a compromise and I remember watching and hearing the applause for her. She told her father on the spot: I want to do this.

Although they were successful, her parents warned her about the struggle. I’m so thankful for that now. Studying something else gave me a very different approach and perspective on acting, she says. Anthropology, after all, is the study of humanity. What better entry into other performance worlds?

Parts of her thrived at Oxford University. She relished the amount of research and rigor it took to take it all in, and often found herself in the library until 5 a.m. I’m an all or nothing type, she admits. Even now, when I do a project, I’m drawn to creating the backstory and over-researching. She also made some amazing friends and considered a career with the United Nations. But adapting to the culture of Oxford was difficult. I struggled with its consistency. A very privileged world, mostly white. Even on the academic side of his course, which focused on historical anthropology, things seemed oddly one-dimensional. There wasn’t much room for conversations, even in the program, which was ethnically diverse. Our lectures and the texts we wrote were mostly based on older white men. She went to Oxford to relish the study of humanity’s diversity, only to end up seeing it through the narrowest lens available.

Lucky break: at the Kissing Booth with Jacob Elordi. Photograph: Everett Collection/Alamy

Growing up, Guyanese and English cultures ran through the family home, and Richardson-Sellers was encouraged to embrace her full identity. At 15, she became queer. Her parents were supportive, but there had been moments of doubt and anxiety. Then I went out to see my agent, maybe 22, while we were having lunch. I told him: I don’t know what to do! she says. She just said, Maisie, do what you want. It’s your truth. Strangely, it gave me permission to be myself. I thought, when I was a kid, how much I would have liked to see someone like me.

She considers queerness an appropriate way to explain the impermanence of her masculine and feminine qualities. Sometimes I wake up feeling more masculine, some days I’m more androgynous or feminine, she says. Sometimes she wakes up and wonders, which part of me feels most energized? Once or twice she refers to the masculine and feminine as being in oscillation, a movement we usually associate with a pendulum, a rocking chair or the Earth moving around the sun. Natural forces at work.

She recently started a production company, Barefaced Productions, because she wanted to bring more stories from marginalized voices to life. I want to use the access I have to get in touch with other filmmakers, she explains. She co-wrote and directed her first short film, sunday child, about a first-generation queer woman finding self-acceptance. The crew represented the story being told 80% were people of color, 90% were women, including all department heads. As a performer, I’ve often found it isolating to be the only person with my identity, whether it’s my sexuality or being a person of color. It can be uncomfortable.

If I am able to share my love so that others feel more empowered, what a beautiful thing. Photo: Pip

I ask her what she wants to do next. I want to follow Moonlight, she says. In terms of story, performance, direction, cinematography, it’s such an amazing story told in such a delicate way, and it avoids stereotypes. It’s vulnerable and raw and cinematically pleasing. This is the kind of cinema I want to make.

Positive portrayal can empower people. That’s what she believes. Often, people who don’t necessarily have the same clout or connections in the industry can have their stories taken away from them and told for them, she explains. They lose power and agency, and that’s when they are distorted and diluted.

Part of her spell is standing tall, and she’s recently extended that to her personal life as well. I made a conscious decision to go public about my relationship in the past, because I think positive representation of queer love is important, she says. I ask about the partner she was dating and she explains that they actually broke up. If I’m able to share my love so other people feel more empowered, she drifts off for a moment and smiles. What a beautiful thing.

Even if she is convincing in The undeclared war As an American cyber analyst transplanted to GCHQ, Richardson-Sellers thinks she would make a terrible secret agent. The problem is, you have to be incredibly secretive, she explains. You can’t even tell your partner what you’re doing. At GCHQ they have a burn bag nothing can get out of the building. No document. Then you retire and you are completely cut off from this world. You dedicate your whole life to it and then the door closes. She learned this during a deep dive into intelligence agencies, which involved checking official websites, job criteria. Next, research previous cyberattacks, their results, and implications. Because I didn’t know anything about it, it terrified me a bit. But it’s also very exciting.

Out of this world: in Legends of Tomorrow. Photograph: Everett Collection/Alamy

Her character, Kathy, forms a close bond with code-breaking prodigy Saara Parvin (Hannah Khalique Brown), the show’s protagonist. It is a tender and beautiful relationship. They must make a choice between what they believe to be morally correct and what is required of them by the government.

In real life, Boris Johnson’s downfall happened almost at the same time as The undeclared wars premiere, in which a fictional Johnson was ousted by fictional politician Andrew Makinde (played by Adrian Lester). Isn’t that crazy? she remarks. There is an interesting gray area in politics: what is good for the country and what is good for our political future. The two are not always aligned, she tells me. How do we know? I ask. At the time of our interview, Tory candidates are springing up left and right, promising to fix the culture in which they themselves have been entangled.

Is not it? she says. This is what you have to think about. Who plays politics like a game? Who is going to fight back, create more large-scale suffering for people, purely out of ego? Who’s going to be the bigger person, knowing when to walk away from the game, making those tough decisions? I can’t tell if she’s talking about the show she’s starring in or the real-life drama unfolding before our eyes. She smiled softly, already thinking about her next leap of faith.

Undeclared War is now available on Channel 4