Celebrities who made cameos on “Seinfeld”





Seinfeld is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, and the eclectic cast of characters is a big reason for that. Of course, there are regulars, from the main four to Newman, Mr. and Mrs. Costanza, George Steinbrenner and many more. Then there are the characters who showed up rarely, often only once. Think of all the people Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer have dated. Some of them were already known. Others were more of the variety before they got famous. Anyway, here are some of the famous people who played small roles on the show for nothing.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage Hernandez is not a professional actor. No, he made a name for himself playing at the All-Star level for the New York Mets. So naturally, he was able to play himself in Seinfeld. While that seemed to stretch his acting chops, it was still a few enjoyable episodes featuring Hernandez, who befriended Jerry and dated Elaine. Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage Hatcher had already made a few TV appearances prior to her role as Sidra on Seinfeld, though she was years away from the resurgence she experienced on Desperate Housewives. If you can’t remember Sidra’s name, this should jog your memory: “They’re real and they’re spectacular.” Getty Images Eventually, Cox would arguably be on the only ’90s sitcom comparable to Seinfeld: “Friends.” Here, however, she plays one of the many women Jerry has dated, and several of them have gone on to be more successful. Seinfeld’s casting agent had an eye for talent. NBC Like Cox, Messing would end up starring in another hit NBC sitcom. Although she is now known as the titular Grace of Will and Grace, she has appeared several times as Beth on Seinfeld. Jerry waited out two different relationships she was in, though in the end things didn’t work out, as Beth turned out to be prejudiced against more than dentists. Ron Galella/WireImage It took years for Keener to really launch his career, probably starting with 1999’s Being John Malkovich. However, she has worked occasionally before, including playing the role of an artist girlfriend of Jerrys who plagiarizes a love letter. Of course, she also painted the iconic portrait of Kramer which ended up as a nice poster for the dorms. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc. Lovitz was famous before his appearance on Seinfeld. He had already been on Saturday Night Live for years and voiced Jay Sherman for the duration of The Critic. Lovitz is an idiosyncratic performer, but he was a delight as Jerry and George’s less-than-delightful friend who claimed to have cancer. Barry King/Liaison Officer Bridges had put together several different careers before her appearances as Izzy Mandelbaum, workout warrior and pancake restaurant owner. He had been a dramatic actor before being cast in Avion! turned him into a comedic actor for his second act. Cameos like this proved he had the chops for it. NBC Leeves, along with fellow Hot in Cleveland star Wendie Malick, both had roles on Seinfeld. Leeves, who also played Daphne on Frasier, played the most memorable character, however. She was Marla, a virgin, in a few episodes, notably The Contest. 9 out of 25 Stephen Tobolowsky Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Tobolowsky is one of those character actors who seems to pop up in everything. Most memorably, he played Ned Ryerson on Groundhog Day, but he also made a remarkable turn as an alternate doctor in an early episode of Seinfeld. George goes to see Tobolowskys Tor and ends up turning purple from his medication. Getty Images Gertz had been in a ton of movies and TV shows before Seinfeld, but she wasn’t famous enough for it to totally feel like the gimmicky cast. Lots of people watching were definitely not shouting into their TVs Hey, it’s Muffy Tepperman from Square Pegs! Also, did you know that she and her husband are co-owners of the Atlanta Hawks? It’s fun, right? Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc. Seinfeld was known for the little nicknames the characters gave to different types of people. They were particularly interested in the different types of speakers. Judge Reinhold, another famous actor from the 80s, like Jami Gertz, played one of them. He is a close talker, which means he stands too close to people when talking to them. And yet, Jerry’s parents adore him. He is also strangely some sort of parody of Oskar Schindler? Seinfeld might be a weird sight. Paul Natkin/WireImage Most of the cameos on Seinfeld featured an actor as some kind of quirky character. Sometimes, however, actors (or baseball players) appeared as themselves. Midler did, though she certainly seemed like a biased version of herself, unless the torch singer was actually a bad-talker softball player in real life. Ron Galella/WireImage Voight made a brief appearance as himself, but he literally made an impact, in the case of George’s arm. George had bought a car that was rumored to belong to Voight. When George sees the Midnight Cowboy star, he approaches him, only to be bitten on the arm by the legendary actor. Richard Blanshard/Getty Images Schneider was well known before appearing on Seinfeld due to his turn in the iconic film Surf Ninjas. Oh, also he had been on Saturday Night Live for four seasons. Although Schneider keeps a low profile, he also stands out oddly in ways that other well-known actors don’t necessarily. Catherine McGann/Getty Images George has a crush on Marisa Tomei, who got an Oscar for My Cousin Vinny and was generally known to be funky and charming then and now. So when George finds out he might have a chance with the actress, he jumps on it, even though he’s engaged to Susan. Luckily, George gets a slap in the face from Tomei and Susan for his womanizing attempt. George Pimentel/WireImage Seinfeld loves actors who rose to prominence in the ’80s. Spader was the ultimate creep in his movie roles, and he’s still very much James Spader in every role he plays. This includes in his one-episode series on Seinfeld, where he plays a recovering drug addict who won’t apologize to George for a flippant insult from previous years. This is George at its smallest, and it’s utterly delicious. KIM KULISH/AFP/Getty Images Don’t mess with Raquel Welch. That’s what this episode teaches us. She takes down both Kramer and Elaine in fights. Whatever you do, don’t mention that she doesn’t swing her arms when she moves. It’s a one-way ticket to a beating. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images What about the future actresses of Will and Grace appearing in Seinfeld? Mullally was apparently almost cast as Elaine before the role went to Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Fortunately, things ended up working out for both of them. Mullally plays Betsy in her Seinfeld appearance. She dated George while he was arrested for double dipping. Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage When you cast Carol Kane, you get a Carol Kane performance. It was a case of Seinfeld wanting a specific type of actor, and Kane is definitely up for the role. She did a great job on Taxi and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but her cameo on Seinfeld showed she can make an impact in even a few scenes. Kevin Winter/Getty Images When you see then-unknown Lauren Graham as Jerry’s girlfriend, you could tell she was going to be a star. She oozed charm in her role, even if her character is overshadowed by her mother in a The Graduate riff from the end of the series. Eventually, Graham would go on to star in Gilmore Girls. Eric Isaacs/FilmMagic Root and Tobolowsky are battling for the role of Best Actor named Stephen. They both had small roles on Seinfeld, though Roots is a bit more down-to-earth than Tobolowskys turns into a quack. At the time of this cameo, Root was just beginning a neglected co-era sitcom NewsRadio. Getty Images Did you know the college bribe accused Loughlin was once a successful actress? It’s true! When she wasn’t playing Becky on Full House, she was playing Jerry’s girlfriend who puts him in touch with his emotions. Things are not going well for Jerry. Or George, for that matter. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Stormare excels at playing comedic creeps. Example: his role as a nihilist in The Big Lebowski. He’s down that alley in character on Seinfeld. Stormare plays a guy aptly named Slippery Pete. He helps George get a Frogger machine out of a pizzeria. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc. You might not recognize Favreau in his Seinfeld role and not just because he was young and not yet famous at the time. Favreau plays a clown, which means he’s hidden under makeup and a wig. Remember when George fled a kitchen fire, pushing the children and the elderly out of his way? Favreau plays the clown who puts out the fire with his big shoe. John Shearer/WireImage Odenkirk has proven himself to be a surprisingly good dramatic actor, as indicated by his Emmy nominations for Better Call Saul. Working in the sketch comedy business early in his career, Odenkirk entered an acting role as the boyfriend of Elaines studying to be a doctor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yardbarker.com/entertainment/articles/celebrities_who_had_cameos_on_seinfeld/s1__28963535 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos