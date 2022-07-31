Entertainment
Karan Johar Counts Kartik Aaryans Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 In Good Movies While Calling End Of Bollywood Trend
Last update: July 31, 2022, 3:41 PM HST
Karan Johar calls the idea that Bollywood is over being ‘garbage’
Karan Johar, in a recent interview, said the idea that Bollywood is over is rubbish that good Hindi films continue to attract audiences.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has quashed claims that Bollywood will be finished as rubbish and nonsense. Karan, who wears the director’s hat after a rift with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, said in a recent interview that even though it has become difficult to keep audiences in theaters, good movies will always work at home. box office.
Speaking to PTI, Karan Johar said, “This is all nonsense and rubbish. Good movies will always work. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made a big number. We also did some numbers on Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Movies that aren’t good can never work and they never have. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, titled by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, was made under Karan Johars dharma Production and the film managed to raise over Rs 84 crore after its release last month.
Karan also added that he was hopeful for upcoming Bollywood films, some of which would be starred by superstars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. He added: Now we have many great movies to come. We have Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Brahmastra, then there is Rohit Shettys film and finally we end the year with a Salman Khan film. There are so many things to look forward to. We have all the love, we just need to create the right content to create it.
He is also up for the challenge of bringing audiences back to theaters. He added: Bringing audiences into a movie theater is no longer easy. You have to make sure your movie, trailer, campaign is exciting to run to get those numbers. You live up to your own reputation. Is it a stress? Could be. But it’s more of a challenge and I like to take on challenges.
Karan Johar is currently hosting the seventh season of his chat show, Koffee With Karan.
Read all Recent news and recent news here
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/karan-johar-counts-kartik-aaryans-bhool-bhulaiyaa-2-in-good-films-while-calling-finish-bollywood-trend-rubbish-5660443.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]any.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Alex Crane Bo Shorts Review: Why We Love Them July 31, 2022
- Saoirse Ronan Is One Of Hollywood’s Biggest Stars… But In Shoreditch, She’s Just A Woman July 31, 2022
- Megawati-Jokowi summoned to discuss PAN-RB alternate minister Tjahjo Kumolo July 31, 2022
- Who will be the new James Bond after Daniel Craig? The Russo Brothers think The Gray Man actor Reg-Jean Page would be a fantastic choice July 31, 2022
- Commonwealth Games: Malaysia oust defending champion India in women’s table tennis July 31, 2022