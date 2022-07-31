Karan Johar Counts Kartik Aaryans Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 In Good Movies While Calling End Of Bollywood Trend

Filmmaker Karan Johar has quashed claims that Bollywood will be finished as rubbish and nonsense. Karan, who wears the director’s hat after a rift with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, said in a recent interview that even though it has become difficult to keep audiences in theaters, good movies will always work at home. box office.

Speaking to PTI, Karan Johar said, “This is all nonsense and rubbish. Good movies will always work. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made a big number. We also did some numbers on Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Movies that aren’t good can never work and they never have. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, titled by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, was made under Karan Johars dharma Production and the film managed to raise over Rs 84 crore after its release last month.

Karan also added that he was hopeful for upcoming Bollywood films, some of which would be starred by superstars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. He added: Now we have many great movies to come. We have Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Brahmastra, then there is Rohit Shettys film and finally we end the year with a Salman Khan film. There are so many things to look forward to. We have all the love, we just need to create the right content to create it.

He is also up for the challenge of bringing audiences back to theaters. He added: Bringing audiences into a movie theater is no longer easy. You have to make sure your movie, trailer, campaign is exciting to run to get those numbers. You live up to your own reputation. Is it a stress? Could be. But it’s more of a challenge and I like to take on challenges.

Karan Johar is currently hosting the seventh season of his chat show, Koffee With Karan.

