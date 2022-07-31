Why Sonu Sood avoids Bollywood parties? The actor shares his thoughts

Sonu Sood recently had a one-on-one interview with a leading daily. When asked what made his birthday memorable, he thanked his admirers for going the extra mile to meet him that day.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visited his friends and family in Mumbai yesterday July 30 to celebrate his birthday. Sonu never celebrates her birthday with extravagant celebrations, preferring to spend time with her loved ones. Sonu recently had a one-on-one interview with a leading daily, and when asked what makes his birthday memorable, he thanked his admirers for going the extra mile to meet him this that day.

“Because of everything, today is really meaningful to me. In all my life, I have never met these people. Many families I have saved have come to thank me. You must have done something right in your life if it makes you smile. There’s still a long way to go, but I’m glad God is leading us,” Sood remarked in a statement to the newspaper.

Read also: Ek Villain Returns Day 2: Hit or flop? Find out how the movie performed on Saturday

The Happy New Year actor revealed in the same interview that he would rather stay home than host or attend Bollywood parties.

He said: “Being surrounded by so many people puzzles me a bit. Many people ask me to organize one, especially for birthdays, but I hesitate. There is a special atmosphere.”

Sonu went on to say that there are two stages in life: the first is when you are a kid and you really like birthday parties and get a lot of attention from others. And now that he has so many people wanting to meet him and so many things to do, he’s stressed.

Another subtle jab at Bollywood parties came from Sood, who said he doubted how many attendees were actually happy for the party host. He thinks some celebrities frequently go to Bollywood events just to be seen, which is terrible.

Also read:Sexy video and photos: Disha Patani sizzles in an off-the-shoulder blouse

“The day is all about your family and close friends that you can connect with. With all due respect, they should be doing these big, extravagant events because they love them. I don’t know if I love that,” Sood concluded.

Last updated July 31, 2022 at 9:15 am IST