Des Moines Storytellers Project Announces Lineup for “Bad Advice”

Five Iowans will share their stories of bad advice at the next Des Moines Storytellers Project event.

“Bad advice: accept, ignore or just regret the help of another person”will be held at 7 p.m. on August 30 at the historic Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, 1501 Woodland Ave.

In its fifth season, the Register’s Storytellers Project is dedicated to the idea that oral storytelling and journalism have the same goals: to serve and reflect a community while fostering empathy.

The Iowans will tell their stories live on stage without notes and from their hearts. They were coached by Register reporters Teresa Albertson, Rekha Basu, Stephen Gruber-Miller, Ronna Lawless, Sarah LeBlanc and Kim Norvell. Basu will host the show.

Tickets for the showand for each of the remaining shows scheduled for 2022, are now on sale on DesMoinesRegister.com/Storytellers:

Tickets are $12 or $28 for VIP, which includes a free drink and candy, and can be purchased throughticket masteror at the Hoyt Sherman Place box office.

Health and safety measures will be reviewed before each show. Questions about the shows can be directed to[email protected]or 515-619-6548.

Meet our storytellers:

Randy Brown

Randy Brown is an inspirational speaker, author and transformational coach. His message of turning adversity into gold unveils a dramatic plunge into the depths of depression, the death of daughters, divorce, prison and a career lost forever. Her goal is to help others realize that their best life comes through a storm.

What do you hope listeners take away from your story?

I hope listeners first realize that life’s hardest hits aren’t the end of the road or a reason to quit. In fact, I want them to learn that it is through their response and choice that their best days can lie ahead of them.

Who or what inspired you to tell your story?

My four daughters are my inspiration and have helped me realize that my story can help others. Adversity knows no strangers, so the gift I gained through loss is one I feel privileged to share every day.

Angry Levy Freylack

Galit Levy Freylack was born in Tel Aviv, but made Des Moines her home for most of her life. She is certified in deep layered aura readings and enjoys a variety of spiritual practices including meditation, astrology and tarot. Most important to her is her family, her friends and her many fur babies.

What do you hope listeners take away from your story?

I hope to encourage others to trust their own intuition and inner guidance.

Who or what inspired you to tell this story?

My ongoing journey of recognizing my own worth and how my own experiences can positively impact others.

Julie Gammak

Julie Gammack is the founder/producer of Okoboji’s annual writers retreat and writes a column on Substack titled Julie Gammack’s Potluck. The Iowa native is a former radio host at WHO Radio and a former columnist for the Des Moines Register. Gammack moved to Annapolis, Maryland in 2000, where she became a CEO Coach at Vistage International. She and her husband, Richard Gilbert, returned to Des Moines in 2020.

What do you hope listeners take away from your story?

Trust your instincts. There’s a reason people don’t take risks: they don’t always train right away. But if you don’t take the risk, you never know what you might miss.

Who or what inspired you to tell this story?

I kept saying no to sharing this story. It took harassing my coach and dear friend, Rekha Basu, who was there when it was playing out and advised me against taking the path I ended up taking. Nonetheless, she persisted.

Rick Kievits

Rick Kievits from the Netherlands uses his personal stories and experiences to provide actionable coaching, facilitator and discourse to promote the development of others. He is a husband, father of three children and football fanatic. When Rick has time for himself, you will find him reading, writing or listening to music.

What do you hope listeners take away from your story?

My hope is to share how quickly things can go wrong when personal desires cloud judgment.

Who or what inspired you to tell this story?

I am inspired by my children, my wife and the community around me.

Kiranmai Yarlagadda

Kiranmai Yarlagadda is a trained physician, graduate of the Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute’s 2022 Community Leadership Program, avid meditator, self-taught speaker/storyteller, and mother of a young changemaker, providing digital literacy to rural teenage girls. India to help tackle child marriage.

What do you hope listeners take away from your story?

I hope listeners will travel back in time with me to visually see how a shy 16-year-old girl from South India went from feeling like a victim of culture to a 46-year-old learner, storyteller and an autodidact. – proclaimed trained extrovert.

Who or what inspired you to tell your story?

My daughter, Shreeya, plus my 21 years in the United States.

