Netflix’s Gray Man Continues an Overused Hollywood Trend

Netflix has been looking for its own flagship franchise to compete with studios like Disney and Paramount for years. Despite its lackluster word of mouth, the streamer believes his new film, The gray man, is the one who will launch his must-have cinematic universe. In his defense, with names like Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas starring and Marvel Cinematic Universe alums Anthony and Joe Russo at the helm of the ship, it seems like a safe bet to make. But in a world dominated by powerful intellectual properties like star wars and The Wizarding World, the original stories have to be really special to stay in the collective consciousness.


Alas, The gray man is not a very special or original story. The film marks the reunion of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely with The Russo Brothers, the creative team behind some of the most beloved blockbuster films of the 21st century. But the team’s story didn’t help much, as the film certainly didn’t capture the same sense of stakes achieved in projects like Avengers: Infinity War and End of Game. This is largely attributed to the spy thriller’s blend of various tropes like the MacGuffin which contains national security secrets and a former hero with a heart of gold. But one storyline stuck like a sore thumb, as it popped up in big version after big version. It’s the trope of a grizzled, macho hero tasked with caring for an innocent but brave young girl.


This well-honed character dynamic can be incredibly compelling when done right. Of The last of us at Logan, there are many stories where the father and daughter pair work effectively. Watching a hardened, traumatized man open up to the world again or sacrifice himself for the greater good can make for a satisfying arc. But when placed in a story it doesn’t belong in, it can knock a movie’s rating down several notches. This is exactly what happens with the characterization of Six in The gray man.


Rather than fleshing out Six’s backstory by exploring his time in prison or building a stronger relationship with Ana De Armas’ Agent Miranda, The gray man took the easy way out by placing him with the weakness of all assassins, a child. Whenever this plot device is used and not justified for the story, it comes across as an attempt to manufacture sympathy for what is ultimately a hollow character. And it’s clear that the dynamic between Six and Claire didn’t fall flat because of the actors in the roles. In 2016, Ryan Gosling proved his exasperated mind works well under parental guise when he watched Agournie Rice in Nice People. And for Claire, Julia Butters turned out to be one of the best child actresses working today in projects like Once upon a time in Hollywood. Attempts like these to connect an audience with a film’s protagonist are shallow at best, but seem to plague Hollywood storytelling.


As mentioned earlier, this trope can be incredibly powerful when used correctly. Just Take Another Ana De Armas Spy Movie, 2021 No time to die. In Daniel Craig’s final turn as James Bond, it is revealed that he had a child, Mathilde, with his longtime flame, Madeleine. But the reason that choice worked in this movie is that it was an earned story choice. Fans had four previous movies to watch Bond at his most suave and dastardly. So when his child was introduced and put in harm’s way, it was painful to watch him sacrifice time raising his daughter so she could live, even though he wasn’t there to watch her grow up.


But for every Bond and Mathilde, there are five other Sixes and Claires. This effective and satisfying trope is about to be brought to its knees and rendered ineffective, as it can be an easy crutch for a lackluster story. Let’s hope the inevitable sequel takes the time to really explore Six as an individual and doesn’t try to force his way into the hearts of the public.

See how the badass, childlike trope misses the mark in The Gray Man, now streaming on Netflix.

