Small Catholic University of Escondido is trying to make a big impact in Hollywood

On a patch of sand near the Oceanside pier, a student filmmaker called Action on a recent Friday afternoon, sending actors on the move during the filming of a comedy short called Pick Up Chicks.

The plot, involving a guy trying to get a young woman’s attention, was clunky and paper-thin. But the filmmakers were dead serious as they scrambled to get a good shot despite the lighting being perfect.

Hollywood came to North County through a small, virtually unknown Christian school whose 253 students could fit in a large lecture hall if it had one. Which is not the case.

As it approaches its 20th anniversary, John Paul the Great Catholic University of Escondido has become a vibrant business school for the film and television industries, sending alumni to entertainment powerhouses including Netflix, Paramount and Marvel Studios.

Theology is part of the common core. So goes philosophy. And everyone gets a very deep foundation in business. But the focus is on transforming students into everything from actors and directors to screenwriters, cameramen and sound experts.

Were non-traditional in every way, says Derry Connolly, the schools founder. Students immediately get their hands on the material. They do shoots all the time. (Sometimes) they film at my house, and I’ve seen them really get into it. You have to be passionate to be good.

JP Catholic President Derry Connolly tries to promote Christian values ​​through film. (Pat Hartley/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Over the past year, students have worked on more than 150 productions, ranging from fast hits like Chicks and music videos to documentaries and a new feature film titled, O, Brawling Love!, which uses Shakespeares Romeo and Juliet as source material. It was written by Bella Lake, a student, and was directed by former student Maggie Mahrt, a respected Hollywood filmmaker.

Known as JP Catholic for short, the university plans to produce one major film per year. And the school will soon have more room to work. He’s set to spend up to $5 million to renovate a bland brick building in downtown Escondido so it can house feature film production facilities, a recording studio, studio of Black Box actors, a fine arts studio and a virtual production lab.

The expansion will also help flesh out the schools’ animation, illustration and graphic design programs, and more than double the academic and production space.

Director Maggie Marht (left) reviews a photo with Katie Gerlach while filming O, Brawling Love! (Courtesy of André Glaudini)

There are plans to more than double enrollment to 600, as well as convert part of the former Escondidos Center City High School, which the university owns, into a chapel.

Well, engage with more students who are looking for a place where they can integrate their faith and passion for storytelling in film and television, said Nate Scoggins, a Hollywood writer and director who also teaches at JP Catholic. .

The school’s hands-on, dynamic and energetic approach reflects Connolly’s personality, upbringing and professional background.

He is an Irish immigrant who earned a doctorate in applied mechanics at Caltech in 1982 and later served as a senior engineer at an Eastman Kodak imaging center in San Diego and an advisor to IBM.

Connolly, now 67, was also associate dean at UC San Diego, where he helped develop digital media and web technology.

It was pretty clear in the early 2000s that the internet was going to be huge, Connolly says in a Youtube video reminiscent of the rise of schools.

It was also overwhelmingly clear that the media was an evil force in our culture. More and more, Satan was using the media to lead souls away from the Lord.

Connolly’s determination to push back is reflected in the school’s motto: Impact culture for Christ.

While some students go to work in mainstream evangelical media, the university is aiming for mass-market careers.

Professor George Simon of John Paul the Great Catholic University helps filmmaking students set up a camera for a scene at their Escondido campus Friday, July 14, 2022 in Escondido, Calif. (Pat Hartley/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The school’s teachers say they try to produce skilled storytellers who create content that has broad appeal and explores humanity in a clear and candid way, especially as it relates to faith and family.

I’m thinking of movies like A Quiet Place, which is about a family in a post-apocalyptic setting where you can be destroyed (by aliens) if you make a sound, said George Simon, who teaches film production at JP catholic.

The youngest child is killed at the opening of the film. Two years later, the mother is pregnant and the family is about to give birth to another child, despite the danger this poses to their survival, he explained. He says life is worth fighting for, worth nurturing. It’s not a Christian film. But the gospel is present.

Reaching the masses is also a priority for Connolly, whose take on the matter is a bit tougher than Simons.

Christian movies feel good but never seem to struggle with what I would call the horror of sin, he said. From a Catholic point of view, they were much better at dealing with depravity. We don’t coat it in sugar.

Students are allowed to explore any issues they wish, including abortion. But there is an unease about addressing the political wars that have divided the country.

I was on Twitter watching (comments on) that horrific shooting in Highland Park, Connolly said. They said, Can we identify this (shooter) with the left or with the right?

I was like, my God, six deaths ago. There are 50 people slaughtered, and you are looking for a political agenda? So we’ve found with the student body that it’s far better to stay away from divisive political things.

JP Catholic enrolled its first students in 2006, when it was located in an industrial park at Scripps Ranch. The plan was to start small and grow gradually, even after the school moved to Escondido in 2013. There was no desire to achieve the kind of size and cache enjoyed by movie programs at the UCLA and New York University.

Connolly runs a lean operation. The school advertises very little, relying instead on word of mouth and social media to get attention. And JP Catholic primarily hires industry professionals as teachers, rather than creating a traditional and potentially expensive permanent faculty.

George Simon (center) teaches students how to use a camera. (Pat Hartley/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Tenure does everyone a disservice, said Connolly, whose words are sacrilege in conventional higher education. Were a performance-based culture. If we have well-functioning teachers, they stay with us forever. If you don’t perform, you leave.

His hires include Scoggins, who enlisted the help of 20 students and alumni last year as he spearheaded the What Remains in Texas murder mystery, and Simon, who recently gave students insight into how he was preparing to shoot Dont Get Eaten, a zombie comedy filmed in Michigan.

It can be difficult for students to keep up with all of this. JP Catholic is a all year the school is divided into three quarters, each costing $9,000. The objective is to have students complete their college studies in three years instead of four.

Virtually all students receive financial aid. The school, which had a budget of $8 million last year, is also funded by relatively small private donations. The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego has not been one of the financial supporters of the schools. But JP Catholic operates with the consent of the dioceses.

Students are often left on their own. That’s where Faustina Ortiz found herself recently when she showed up at Oceanside to lead Pick Up Chicks. The beach was packed on a mild afternoon, which meant she had to be careful how she framed her photos.

This little project prepares us for real-world experiences, Ortiz told the Union-Tribune between takes. I work with actors, I find out what they need to give their best performance.

Everything is very useful, very useful.

Nearby, his classmate Bryson Armstrong stood ready to help and enjoyed the experience.

I had the opportunity to work on feature films, independent films, short films and documentaries, he said.

And I’ve only been here nine months.