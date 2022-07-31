Sylvester Stallone Criticizes Drago Spinoff Amid Rocky Rights Dispute – The Hollywood Reporter

Sylvester Stallone has more to say about the Rocky franchise in light of MGM’s development of a spin-off film centered on Ivan Drago.

Stallone – who wrote the screenplay for the Oscar-winning 1976 film Rockyin which he played the role of boxer Rocky Balboa – took for instagram Saturday to review the planned film Draco which is written by Robert Lawton, as first reported this week by The envelope. Although Stallone didn’t name anyone directly in his last post, his mention of a “94-year-old producer” is an apparent reference to Irwin Winkler, who is 91 and has a producing credit on all of the films in the movie. Rocky franchise, in addition to the following Creed derivative films.

“Another heart breaker… Just found out… ONCE AGAIN, THE 94-YEAR-OLD PATHETIC PRODUCER and HIS SELFLESS, USELESS CHILDREN are once again choosing what’s left OF THE BONES of another wonderful character!!!” Stallone wrote about Draco. “Seriously, how do you see weasels in the mirror???”

The star continued, “I’m sorry to the FANS, I apologize to the FANS, I never meant for ROCKY to be taken advantage of FOR THIS SHARP.. #no shame #sad day #Parasite.”

Draco is about to revisit Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren in the years 1985 Rocky IV and later in 2018 Creed II. Lundgren previously teased a potential spinoff movie in a November 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Stallone’s post follows his July 16 Instagram post that criticized Winkler by name, referring to him as “the remarkably untalented and parasitic producer of Rocky and Creed.” The post also slammed Irwin’s son, David Winkler, who is credited as a producer on the Creed films, including the 2015 debut film which starred Michael B. Jordan and earned Stallone a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for reprising his role as Balboa.

In a follow-up post on July 17, Stallone wrote that he was upset over an ownership dispute related to the franchise. ” I would really like [to] have at least a little WHAT’S REMAINING of my RIGHTS, before handing it down ONLY to YOUR CHILDREN – I believe that would be a FAIR move,” Stallone wrote, directing his vitriol at Irwin.

These two previous posts have since been deleted.

Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff are credited as the only producers on the top five Rocky movies. The relaunch of the franchise in 2006 Rocky Balboa credits six producers, including David Winkler and Irwin’s other son, Charles Winkler.

The Creed the films center on Michael B. Jordan as the son of the late Apollo Creed, portrayed in the Rocky Carl Weathers movies. Both Stallone and Irwin Winkler are credited as producers on the Creed movies, just like David and Charles, among others. Chartoff was a producer at first Creed before his death in 2015.

Last month, Stallone said Subway that he had “given up” to appear in Creed III due to the change in story direction but that he supported the film. Creed IIIin theaters March 3, 2023, counts Jordan as both director and star.

The character of Rocky Balboa was born with Stallone Rocky screenplay in 1976, and his contract stipulated that he would play the title role. stallone said Variety in 2019 that he had “no property of Rockyand that he was “furious” about it.

“Our commitment to him was that he could play in it,” Winkler recalled to The Hollywood Reporter in 1983 on the realization of the first Rocky with Chartoff. “We convinced United Artists to give us the money to do it. They only gave us a limited amount of money and they said we had to pledge our houses. We really mortgaged ourselves to make sure we delivered it on time, and we did.

Representatives for Irwin Winkler and Stallone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.