Costume designers detail Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’ looks – The Hollywood Reporter





For older generations, the next generation to come is always the most confusing and intimidating, as evidenced by small-screen portrayals of the formidable Gen Z. The White Lotus, an affluent college student, dressed in a casual varsity sweatshirt and denim shorts, scathingly and shrewdly mocks other guests vacationing at a luxury Maui resort. In EuphoriaIn the fictional suburb of Los Angeles, a high school girl wobbles and stomps in vintage Prada kitten heels and a skin-tight minidress while trying to assert herself during a teenage rite of passage: a New Year’s Eve party. Sydney Sweeney skillfully plays and singles out the formidable, complex and often contradictory Cassie on Euphoria and Olivia on The White Lotus – and earned nominations for both rounds. Likewise, their Emmy-nominated costumes – by Euphoriais Heidi Bivens and The White Lotus‘Alex Bovaird – are also distinctive portrayals of young women navigating the expectations and influences of mainstream society as well as their demanding and unforgiving peer groups. “She’s trying to figure out how she wants to be seen and how to get respect,” the three-time nominee Bivens said of Cassie. “It has a lot to do with how she feels about her family, her father’s departure and her body.” While trying to impress her love, Cassie is confronted by her friends in the school bathroom who question her over-the-top, Dolly Parton-inspired blue gingham and puff-sleeve wrap top and matching floral-and-embellished mini dress. inverted pleats, which were designed in collaboration with and custom built by LA designer Seth Pratt. Bivens says she made a meme-worthy costume that was in character Cassie, which ironically went viral: “[The outfit] comments on this other reality that young people experience through social networks. There’s this performance happening on social media that doesn’t really reflect people’s daily lives all the time. Euphoria costume designer Heidi Bivens explains that Cassie’s clothes are “not necessarily the outfits the average person would wear to school.” Courtesy of HBO The White Lotus‘ Olivia brings her less well-off friend, Paula (Brittany O’Grady), on vacation with her family, led by her media mogul mother (Connie Britton). “Everything they wear is a bit of a mashup, that’s how Gen Z is with clothes. The coolest, anyway,” says Bovaird, a first-time nominee. “[Olivia’s] struggling between trying to find a place and her voice in nature while existing in this wealthy family – being very aware of that but really embarrassed to want to voice issues from another place,” Bovaird explains. “She finds herself between two worlds. Representing some of this cohort’s socially responsible shopping and aversion to fast fashion, Bovaird infused second-hand pieces into Olivia’s wardrobe. In “mean girl” mode, while emotionally terrorizing millennial writer Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), Olivia wears a high school uniform reference vintage swimsuit ensemble: a striped tank top and skater skirt ensemble. But her costumes deliberately send mixed messages. Olivia and Paula poke fun at her parents’ neoliberal consumerism, but also flex with “flashy sneakers and logo slides,” notes Bovaird. “It’s indicative of the age at which you’re trying to figure out your values.” Olivia’s appearance “indicates the age at which you’re trying to figure out your values,” says The White Lotus costume designer Alex Bovaird. Courtesy of Mario Perez/HBO As as the show progresses, so do the young women’s clothing – emphasizing the dynamics of their interracial friendship. Olivia transitions from casual wear to bodycon pieces and flirty mini dresses, while Paula retreats into dark, dark hues and loose silhouettes. Says Bovaird, “It speaks to their dynamic, where Olivia has power in the relationship but also in the world at large.” As young women face various societal pressures, Olivia and Cassie find themselves in an age-old and universal situation: dressing for their peers – and their best friends. This story first appeared in a standalone July issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/sydney-sweeney-euphoria-white-lotus-costume-design-1235188765/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos