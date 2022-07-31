Hollywood Farmers’ Market clash after ‘active shooter’ reports as cops rush to scene





A POLICE standoff began after shoppers at the Hollywood Farmers Market called an active shooter threat. Several people told police that someone started shooting from a building window, the Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said. ABC7. 2 Cops begin standoff after there are reports of active shooter at Hollywood Famers Market Credit: CITIZEN 2 When police arrived at the scene, they found a person throwing rocks from a balcony Credit: Instagram/@jetbronze The incident happened around 8 a.m. Sunday in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Police said they arrived at the scene and saw a person shouting and throwing rocks from an apartment balcony. A confrontation then began around 9:20 a.m. between an unidentified suspect and the police. The suspect has apparently barricaded himself inside the Cosmo Street apartment. Earlier, around 9 a.m., a police helicopter was also spotted. No injuries have been reported at this time. A Twitter user said he went to the Sunday morning farmer’s market but was turned away. He pulled into the parking lot when he was greeted by a security guard. The guard told him to turn his car around. When the buyer asked why, the guard replied “active shooter situation”. The buyer ended the tweet by saying: “Friends: stay away this morning.” “But also: #ThisIsAmerica” The Sun has contacted the LAPD to confirm the nature of the incident, but has not received a response as of press time. The Farmers’ Market was closed for further investigation, but the market said: ‘We are happy that our staff and vendors are doing well.

