Jennifer Lopez Performs at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala – Hollywood Life

Image credit: MEGA Jennifer Lopez is back on stage! The singer, 53, took the stage at the LuisaViaRoma charity gala for UNICEF in Capri, Italy on Saturday July 30. As always, the singer rocked a sexy ensemble consisting of a leopard stripe cropped top, fitted pants and a cape that delivered a slew of hits for the screaming crowd. She hit every move as she performed a dance version of If You Had My Love, in a music video, which appeared to be cut with the 90s dance hit, What Is Love? She later appeared to strip down to only have a bright, glowing look as she sang her hit Dance Again. More about Jennifer Lopez Look at her!! @JLo #JLo #Corsair pic.twitter.com/6YJl5gGKS8 (@giojlover) July 30, 2022 The sixth annual show was held at La Certosa di San Giacomo and aims to raise funds for UNICEF projects around the world, especially those in Ukraine amid the war with Russia. Jennifer isn’t the first big star to perform at the gala: Past celebs to appear include Katy Perry and john legendas good as Andrea Bocelli, Ricky Martinand Ellie Goulding. Doua Lipa was headlining another LuisaViaRoma gala in Saint Barth last January. Jens returns to the stage right after her wedding in Las Vegas and her honeymoon in Paris with her new husband Ben Affleck, 49! The couple soaked up the sights of the City of Love with four of their respective children, including their twins Max and emma14 years old and her daughters Purple16 and Seraphine13. The Bronx native and Oscar winner looked better than ever as they stepped out in stylish outfits during the trip, including several romantic dinners at some of the city’s recently opened hotspots. Jennifer Lopez in a Swimsuit: Her Sexiest Bikini Looks and More Queen #jlo #JenniferLopez #jlo #Corsair #BenAffleck #Bennifer #UNICEF pic.twitter.com/wA6KGCmYtz Genesis (@GenesisLC) July 30, 2022 Ben returned to Los Angeles last week for the announcement that Hell would be reprising his role as Batman in the DC film series alongside Jason Momoas Aquaman. Jennifer, however, continued in Italy with her twins, ahead of her scheduled performance. After Bennifer’s unexpected wedding in Nevada, the duo reportedly planned a bigger affair to celebrate their union with friends and family at the sprawling Bens estate in Georgia. The 87-acre lakefront property is Riceboro, just an hour from historic Savannah, and includes three homes: a primary residence, the 10,000-square-foot Oyster House, and a cottage. Jennifer also reportedly hired an event planner Colin Cowie to lead the multi-day event, by page 6. Related link Related: Jennifer Lopez as a bride: all the times she wore a wedding dress in the movies

