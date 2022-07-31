China Daily Youth Power Series Invites Gen Zers to Bring Cultural Relics to Life

BEIJING, July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — To encourage Gen Z to take a closer look at the history of China and use their wisdom to bring cultural relics to life, the second episode of season two of the series China Daily Youth power“Chinese Civilization: Generation A Meets Generation Z,” was streamed online at July 30.

In the episode, Gen Zers from China, France and United States gathered at the Henan Museum in Henan province, center Chinato explore the treasures handed down by past generations and learn lessons for the contemporary world.

“China civilization is one of the four greatest civilizations and the only survivor,” said Alexandre Guery, a French Gen Zer who lives in China. “He gave so many technologies to the world, including gunpowder, printing, and papermaking.”

One object in the museum that left him in awe was an 8,000-year-old bone flute.

The Gen Zers who gathered at the museum said they believe that in an age of globalization, it is important for young people to learn about the history and origins of their cultures. They discussed the growing appreciation of traditional Chinese culture, the pros and cons of transforming ancient relics into cultural and creative products, and the reasons for the vitality of Chinese civilization. They also discussed whether cultural relics lost abroad should be returned to China.

“In the 1920s, the Tianlongshan Grottoes underwent extensive excavation,” said Ruan Kexin, a doctoral student at Peking University’s School of Archeology and Museology. “More than 240 statues were stolen. Almost all the heads and even the whole bodies of the statues were taken away and transported abroad. It was also a very great loss for the cultural heritage of our country.”

However, after nearly a century abroad, the statues were finally returned to Chinahe said.

“Letting more people from other countries see our cultural relics and feel our culture can help Chinese culture go global and strengthen its international influence. Instead of the unregulated movement of artifacts, this can be achieved through the regulated exchange of cultural relics. “

JenniferCourtney Holstein, 26, of United Statessaid he was sad that cultural relics were missing from China.

“In the case of the former summer palace of beijing, many things have been “lost”, stolen or looted. You can’t really imagine what it looked like because a lot of it was destroyed or washed away.”

Zhong Yutong, the episode’s host, said, “Now we know what bad things happened before, and we should do everything we can to make sure they don’t happen again.”

He encouraged Gen Zers to voice their ideas for breathing new life into historic relics, with the goal of making those memories part of current thinking.

Through stories, music and dance, the Gen Zers breathed life into the relics in the Henan Museum, telling stories of the past. One of the guests, 17-year-old Wang Licheng, created a song related to the cultural relics in the museum, after telling various stories and exploring the culture.

“I was inspired by the relics themselves and the accompanying information on the walls,” Wang said. “I wasn’t sure what everything meant. There were expressions and characters that I couldn’t even understand, so I almost felt like I wasn’t completely Chinese.”

Chen Shihua, a 17-year-old who is about to start her college life at Peking University, performed a dance from the show “Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting” which reinterprets the renowned artistic work “A Panorama of Mountains and Rivers”.

“This performance brought out the aesthetic value and classical beauty of the Song Dynasty,” Chen said. “The classic beauty of traditional China has a very important place in today’s world. And her beauty should be cherished.”

Zhang Yugraduated from the University of Communication China in beijing and the author of the “Guardian” illustrated series, talked about the inspiration for his creation, which presents the traditional culture of the Miao nationality in the form of paintings.

“It is a unique form of artistic expression that reflects the spiritual beliefs and philosophies of all ethnic groups from ancient times. China.”

Zhang said she would like to further explore all kinds of traditional cultures in China and introduce it to young people around the world, hoping that through it they can better understand and appreciate Chinese culture.

Youth powerorganized by China Daily, aims to build a global communication and exchange platform focusing on the interests and ideas of Generation Z. The program is in the form of interviews, forums and speeches, with topics related to all things current in the world. .

