An entertainment schedule with artwork in Bentonville





July 31 (Sunday) Mountain Street Scene — Will Johnson, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org. “Annie” — 2 p.m. July 31; 7:30 p.m. August 3-6; 2:00 p.m. Aug. 7; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13, Fort Smith Little Theater, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $20 all performances; half-price children’s tickets will be available August 4 and 11 while supplies last. fslt.org or 783-2966. “Annie Jr.” — 2 p.m., University of Arkansas World Campus, 2 E. Center St. in Fayetteville. Presented by Arts Live Theatre. $12 to $15. artslivetheatre.com. “Disaster” – A jukebox musical based on campy ’70s disaster movies, 2 p.m. July 31; 8 p.m. from August 4 to 6; 2:00 p.m. Aug. 7; again August 11-14, Arkansas Public Theater at Victory in Rogers. $25 and up. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org. __ August 1 (Monday) Walk-in Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at the Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Walk-in Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. Book Talk at Night — 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. __ August 2 (Tuesday) National Coloring Book Day — 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org. Author Talk – Brian Thompson, author of “Save the Buffalo River…Again!”, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. __ August 3 (Wednesday) Walk-in Tour: Big Picture — Art, Architecture, and Nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, Garrison Lobby at the Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. 3 in 30 — Three works in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Under the Covers Book Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org. Wild For Wednesday — Arkansas Circus Arts, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. Let’s Talk Art — An artist commentary session with Diane Stinebaugh, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the NWA Mall Art Gallery in Fayetteville. Registration required. facebook.com/NWAMallArtisanGallery. Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org. Young at Heart Book Club – “The Librarian of Auschwitz” by Antonio Iturbe, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org. Adult Chess Club — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org. Books and Beer — “Hell in the Heartland,” 6:00 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org. Homegrown Tales – Hosted by Zeek Taylor and Sandra Spotts with storyteller Crescent Dragonwagon, 6 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email [email protected] __ August 4 (Thursday) We’re Addicted — Knit and Crochet Club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org. CB To You Mobile Art Lab – 3-6 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library. Free; organized by the Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. “Threads of Identity” — Featuring works on fashion and style at the first Thursday event and public reception from 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org. Evenings at Eleven — 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at the Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Apple Computer Group — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org. Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. Cocktail Tour – Beautiful Blooms, 6 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. First Thursday Film – “Make Way for Tomorrow” (1937), 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org. Neurodiverse Night – In “We the People”, 6-8pm, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. __ August 5 (Friday) Yards & Yards of Yard Sales – August 5-6, anywhere in Eureka Springs. eurekaspringschamber.com. Walk-in Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Summer Family Movies – “Muppet Treasure Island,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. Evenings at Eleven — 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at the Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Art Trail at Night — 8-11 p.m., Art Trail, South Lawn, at the Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. __ August 6 (Saturday) Game Day Saturday — All day, Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org. 68th Decatur BBQ — Including a fun run, arts and crafts, chicken dinners, car show, parade and more, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Veterans Park in Decatur . Call Kim or Debbie at 752-3912, option 4. CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 9 a.m., Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Pilates — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. Check Out the Grounds – The Buffalo River and Thomas Hart Benton, 11 a.m., Grand Hall at the Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Sign up at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Film screening — “First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure”, 12:30 p.m., Great Hall at the Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Sign up at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Adult Workshop — Printmaking with Steven Wise, 1 to 4 p.m., Durand/Estes Halls at the Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Paulownia — A Musical Lecture on Landscapes with James Harrison Monaco, 8:00 p.m. August 6 & 1:00 p.m. August 7, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. $10 to $20. themomentary.org. __ On display Private Lessons – For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head night light, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog ​​or cat, and large mouth clay creature, $25 per person and up, Terra Studios in Durham. Private tours are also offered. 643-3185 or using art.org. “Dupatta: Journeys of Life and Cultural Identity” — Work by Shabana Kauser, through 9/11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. at Fort Smith. Free. fsram.org and shabanakauserart.com. “Let’s Talk: Art of the West” — Through September 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. ‘A Divided Landscape’ — European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been omitted from footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties and blood tells a darker and more accurate story, through September 25, The Momentary in Bentonville . Free. themomentary.org. “The Worst-Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. through October 14, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6 to $12. thejonescenter.net. “Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories” — Until Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org. “Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” – Remembering the Creation of the National River, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org. “Digi Know” – A photography exhibit that illustrates a time when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer long, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org. “Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Lets kids and families “playfully investigate ratios and proportions using their bodies and gestures,” year-round Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org. “A Dash of Apple Vinegar” – A celebration of the apple industry at Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org. “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” – Until January 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. — Becca Martin-Brown [email protected]

The Bentonville branch of the First National Bank of NWA is hosting an art exhibit through mid-October that includes works by Leona Hunter-Wade, Shelby Nichols, Jeremy McGraw and Richard Lorenz. The art can be seen 24 hours a day through bank windows and inside during bank opening hours. A reception honoring the exhibiting artists is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on August 4 at 402 SW A St. in Bentonville. For more information, contact Bank Art Director Zeek Taylor at [email protected] (Courtesy images)

