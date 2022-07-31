Padres Daily: The Courage of Musgrove; Connect the power; Pagan’s split

Hello,

What Joe Musgrove is able to do in situations like last night’s fifth and sixth innings is almost as big a reason he’s about to sign a nine-figure contract as his ability to run eight innings laundry.

When the going gets tough, he usually finds a way out.

It’s hard to do, and it’s hot too, manager Bob Melvin said after the Padres lost 7-4 last night. You know, it was a hot day there. They made him work. You can see sometimes he’s a little tired, but he always saves a little bit to make a big pitch or get a big strikeout or whatever. So that’s just another part of who he is and what he’s become at this point.

Musgrove for three innings looked a lot like he could run through the Twins hitters and have one of his best starts in a season full of contenders for that accolade. Even after giving up a fourth-inning solo homer to Byron Buxton, one of the game’s best hitters, Musgrove appeared in control.

He had thrown just 53 pitches in the fourth. The Twins had missed exactly a third of their 24 swings. Musgrove allowed two hits. The Buxtons circuit was the only ball hit hard.

Then Musgrove hit the leadoff batter of the fifth inning and ended up allowing another run on two singles. He trailed four of the six batters he faced and pitched 26 to end the inning.

Right behind the hitters, Musgrove said. I think there was a shift-beater single in there that didn’t help. But just not a great execution in this round. Speeded up a bit with runners on base. I was a bit worried about (not) letting them go and trying to keep the double play in order, so rushing a bit. Just not as good (of) execution as Id had the first two runs.

Musgrove walked Buxton on five pitches to start the sixth, then retired Jorge Polanco on the eighth pitch of his at bat and allowed Alex Kirilloff to go on a late-inning double play.

Musgroves’ tenacity allowed him to spend his 15e quality start, which is tied for fourth in the majors. As laborious as the last two innings were, Musgrove allowed just four hits, walked two, hit one and struck out eight.

And with that, he came to the precipice of the big moment. It is expected that after undergoing a physical today, Musgrove will sign a five-year, $100 million contract as early as Monday.

He was asked how he was able to navigate a hectic few weeks, which included the appearance of the stars last week and the back and forth of contract talks.

You just gotta do it, really, he said. There’s really no trick or anything other than just keeping your focus where it needs to be. My agent did a lot of work and took a lot of the pressure off me and (handled) most of the negotiations. So it wasn’t overwhelming. But yes, there has been a lot of excitement over the past few days and a lot of noise. So it’s a very important outing for me to finish strong.

Partial power

Starting pitchers decide which uniforms the team wears on the days they pitch, and last night Musgrove decided it was the City Connect uniforms he wanted.

It’s brought a lot of races in the past, he said. I was really pushing to put them on today.

The Padres had gone 3-0 and averaged seven points wearing the uniforms, which debuted July 8 and were to be worn for Friday home games only. On Friday, they hit five homers in a 10-1 win over the Twins.

One could argue that at least some of the power the Padres wanted to believe was in the jerseys was there.

They completed two home runs. It was just their 21st multi-circuit play, which is the fourth-lowest total in the majors.

And while losing for the first time in City Connect uniforms, the Padres put 12 balls in play at 100 mph or more last night. It was tied for their fourth over 100 balls in any game this season.

One of these balls may have been hit a little too hard.

Details, fallout and feedback regarding this game are in my game story (here).

Page division

Jeff Sanders spoke to Twins reliever Emilio Pagn before yesterday’s game and wrote about it and more in a notebook (here). Pagn spent 2020 and 21 with the Padres before being traded to the Twins along with Chris Paddack for Taylor Rogers and minor league outfielder Brent Rooker on Opening Day.

Pagn pitched the sixth inning last night against the Padres, and they were partly responsible for him coming out unscathed (despite his pitching error and a walk). Pagn added a two-finger fastball last offseason that he now throws nearly a quarter of the time. So whatever familiarity the Padres might have had with his repertoire sucked yesterday.

Pagn threw eight straight splitters to start the inning and 15 splitters on 20 total pitches.

While Pagn had wanted to throw the splitter for a few years, it was when he arrived at the Padres and was able to retrieve the brains of former closest Kirby Yates and Yu Darvish that he got comfortable enough to attempt. hit this season.

Small bites

Michel Bez pitched a perfect ninth inning in his first major league game in 700 days. The right-hander missed all of last season after Tommy John’s surgery.

Ha-Seong Kim was 1-for-3 with a walk and has batted .323/.384/.462 since July 2. He leads the Padres in all three categories during that span (minimum 35 home plate appearances).

Jurickson Profar was 2-for-5 with a home run last night and is batting .250 with a .787 OPS in an 11-game on-base streak.

Eric Hosmer hit third for the first time since June 1, in 52 games. He’s 0-for-4 with a walk and has a .365 on-base percentage in his last 18 games.

The Padres roster has alternated left-handed and right-handed hitters throughout the past two games. Prior to that, Melvin hadn’t filled in a fully alternate composition since July 4.

A strange streak continues for Manny Machado, as he homered and struck out twice last night. He was batting .328 with one home run per 21.1 at-bats and one strikeout per 6.1 plate appearances at the time of his ankle injury on June 19. Since returning from a nine-game absence on June 30, he’s batting .213 with a home run for every 15.7 at-bats and a strikeout for every 3.4 plate appearances.

Machados Circuit last night was hit at 108.3mph with a 20 degree launch angle. It was his third home run with a launch angle of 20 degrees or less.

Machado has homered in consecutive games for the third time this season. Luke Voit and Hosmer have done it twice. Jorge Alfaro, Jake Cronenworth and Profar did it once.

