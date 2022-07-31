Entertainment
Ex-F1 race director Masi says he received death threats
Jerome Pugmire, AP Auto Racing Writer
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has described the abuse he received on social media following last season’s controversial call-out at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix .
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after a hotly contested restart procedure.
Hamilton was leading comfortably until a Nicholas Latifi crash knocked out the safety car with five laps remaining. Verstappen stopped under yellow flags for fresher tyres, and Masi reversed his decision and let the five lapped drivers separating Verstappen from Hamilton pass the safety car under yellow. But not all eight, which would have taken longer.
The FIA governing body concluded that Masi had committed “human error” but had acted in good faith. Masi was replaced in his role, then left the FIA completely three weeks ago to return to Australia.
In an interview with Australian agency NewsCorp, the 44-year-old Australian recalled feeling like ‘the most hated man alive’ as he revealed the level of hostility he had endured online via hundreds of toxic messages.
“They were shocking. Racist, abusive, despicable, they called me names. And there were death threats. People said they were going to come after me and my family.” , Masi said in the interview. “And they kept coming. Not just on my Facebook but also on my LinkedIn, which is supposed to be a professional platform for businesses. It was the same kind of abuse.”
The interview Masi gave to The Sunday Telegraph contained screenshots of some of the posts, with Masi saying he was relieved he didn’t have more social media platforms where people could attack him.
“Luckily I don’t have an Instagram account. Or Twitter, I don’t have any of that,” Masi said. “Being old school, I do have Facebook though, which I used to keep in touch with my family and friends. I opened my messages that night to contact them. I didn’t know I could received from people I didn’t know. But I was wrong. I was confronted with hundreds of messages.”
Masi first tried to erase everything.
“I just thought I was going to ignore it and move on because I knew it could take me to a very dark place. I tried to cut myself off mentally and I thought I could,” he said. declared. “I mostly kept it all to myself… The FIA knew that but I think I played it all down for everyone, including them.”
But the toll on Masi’s mental health was already considerable.
“I remember walking down the street in London a day or two later. I thought I was fine until I started looking over my shoulder,” he said. “I was looking at people and wondering if they were going to catch me.”
He fought a private inner battle as he dealt with abuse in his own way.
“I only spoke to my immediate family – but only briefly. I also lost my appetite,” he said. “It had a physical effect but it was more mental. I just wanted to be in a bubble. I just wanted to be alone, which was very difficult.”
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told The Associated Press in a recent interview that Masi was treated terribly and the criticism was deeply unfair.
“To me, that amounted to bullying. He got suspended by a few teams, and I think that’s absolutely not fair,” Horner told the AP. “It’s unacceptable, the guy is receiving threats towards his family, etc.”
Masi regrets not seeking professional help.
“I probably should have,” he said. “I should have gone and talked to someone in a professional sense. But saying that, I had amazing people around me who could see it and checking in daily. I was lucky to have that network Support.”
Masi is unable to speak about the decision itself due to a non-disclosure agreement with the FIA.
“All of this experience has made me a much stronger person,” he said. “I’ve just had the longest break of my professional career and I’ve used that time to reconnect with my family and friends. I’ve also done all that self-care that you can overlook when you’re on the train- train.”
Sources
2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/ex-f1-race-director-masi-says-he-received-death-threats,138834
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- England women reach double figures against Ghana and finish at the top of Pool B July 31, 2022
- Ukrainian grain shipments could resume on Monday, Turkish official says July 31, 2022
- What is Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina doing to help her country? July 31, 2022
- Can we stop monkeypox outbreaks? Some experts say it’s too late : NPR July 31, 2022
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta: While monkeypox cases rise, why are we waiting for the cavalry to rescue us? July 31, 2022