Ex-F1 race director Masi says he received death threats

Jerome Pugmire, AP Auto Racing Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has described the abuse he received on social media following last season’s controversial call-out at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix .

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after a hotly contested restart procedure.

Hamilton was leading comfortably until a Nicholas Latifi crash knocked out the safety car with five laps remaining. Verstappen stopped under yellow flags for fresher tyres, and Masi reversed his decision and let the five lapped drivers separating Verstappen from Hamilton pass the safety car under yellow. But not all eight, which would have taken longer.

The FIA ​​governing body concluded that Masi had committed “human error” but had acted in good faith. Masi was replaced in his role, then left the FIA ​​completely three weeks ago to return to Australia.

In an interview with Australian agency NewsCorp, the 44-year-old Australian recalled feeling like ‘the most hated man alive’ as he revealed the level of hostility he had endured online via hundreds of toxic messages.

“They were shocking. Racist, abusive, despicable, they called me names. And there were death threats. People said they were going to come after me and my family.” , Masi said in the interview. “And they kept coming. Not just on my Facebook but also on my LinkedIn, which is supposed to be a professional platform for businesses. It was the same kind of abuse.”

The interview Masi gave to The Sunday Telegraph contained screenshots of some of the posts, with Masi saying he was relieved he didn’t have more social media platforms where people could attack him.

“Luckily I don’t have an Instagram account. Or Twitter, I don’t have any of that,” Masi said. “Being old school, I do have Facebook though, which I used to keep in touch with my family and friends. I opened my messages that night to contact them. I didn’t know I could received from people I didn’t know. But I was wrong. I was confronted with hundreds of messages.”

Masi first tried to erase everything.

“I just thought I was going to ignore it and move on because I knew it could take me to a very dark place. I tried to cut myself off mentally and I thought I could,” he said. declared. “I mostly kept it all to myself… The FIA ​​knew that but I think I played it all down for everyone, including them.”

But the toll on Masi’s mental health was already considerable.

“I remember walking down the street in London a day or two later. I thought I was fine until I started looking over my shoulder,” he said. “I was looking at people and wondering if they were going to catch me.”

He fought a private inner battle as he dealt with abuse in his own way.

“I only spoke to my immediate family – but only briefly. I also lost my appetite,” he said. “It had a physical effect but it was more mental. I just wanted to be in a bubble. I just wanted to be alone, which was very difficult.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told The Associated Press in a recent interview that Masi was treated terribly and the criticism was deeply unfair.

“To me, that amounted to bullying. He got suspended by a few teams, and I think that’s absolutely not fair,” Horner told the AP. “It’s unacceptable, the guy is receiving threats towards his family, etc.”

Masi regrets not seeking professional help.

“I probably should have,” he said. “I should have gone and talked to someone in a professional sense. But saying that, I had amazing people around me who could see it and checking in daily. I was lucky to have that network Support.”

Masi is unable to speak about the decision itself due to a non-disclosure agreement with the FIA.

“All of this experience has made me a much stronger person,” he said. “I’ve just had the longest break of my professional career and I’ve used that time to reconnect with my family and friends. I’ve also done all that self-care that you can overlook when you’re on the train- train.”