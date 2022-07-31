‘Star Trek’ Lt. Uhura was XX – The Hollywood Reporter

Nichel Nichols, who made history and won the admiration of Martin Luther King Junior. for his portrayal of Communications Officer Lieutenant Uhura on star trek, is dead. She was 89 years old.

Nichols, who previously sang and danced as a performer with the Duke Ellington Orchestra, died Saturday night of natural causes, her son, Kyle Johnson, job on his official Facebook page.

“Its light however, like the ancient galaxies seen now for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn and be inspired by,” he wrote on Sunday. “His was a life well lived and as such a role model for all of us.” (Read the tribute to the late actress here.)

A family spokesperson said The Hollywood Reporter that she died in Silver City, New Mexico. She lived with her son and was recently hospitalized.

Nichols played an authority figure on television at a time when most black women portrayed servants.

She was chosen as Uhura by star trek gene creator roddenberry after playing the role of fiancee of a Black U.S. Marine experiencing racism in a 1964 episode of another NBC show he created, the Camp Pendleton set The lieutenant.

(Leonardo Nimoy and Ricardo Montalbantwo others star trek actors, appeared on this short duration roddenberry series too.)

In the 2010 documentary hiking nationNichols said she informed Roddenberry halfway star trek‘s first season of 1966-67 that she wanted to quit performing and return to musical theatre, which she called “her first love”.

However, a chance encounter with King at an NAACP fundraiser – who knew he was a Trekker? – led Nichols to stay put.

“He told me that star trek was one of the only shows he and his wife Coretta allowed their grandchildren to stand and watch” she called back. “I thanked him and told him I was leaving the show. All the smile left his face and he said, ‘You can’t do this. You don’t understand, for the first time, we’re seen as you should be seen? You don’t have a black role. You have an equal role.

“I went back to work on Monday morning and went to Gene’s office and told him what happened over the weekend. And he said, ‘Welcome home. We have a lot of work to do.’ ”

Said roddenberry in the documentary, “I was glad that in those days when you couldn’t even have black people on TV, I had not only a black man but a black woman and a black officer.”

Nichols played Star Uhurawho hails from the United States of Africa in the future, over all three seasons of the series, which featured a multi-ethnic and multi-racial crew on the deck of the Starship Enterprise.

She reprized the role in all six star trek films from 1979 to 1991, on animated series and several video games and on a 2002 episode of Futurama.

In the three recent star trek films directed by JJ Abrams and Justin Lin, Uhura was performed by Zoe Saldana. (Celia Rose Gooding plays her in the new Paramount + series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.)

In the original version star trek episode “Plato’s Stepchildren”, first broadcast in November 1968, Uhura and Captain Kirk (William Chat) shared an interracial kiss. (They couldn’t help themselves; according to the plot, the aliens made them do it.)

When NBC executives learned of the kiss during production, they were concerned that Southern state stations would not air the episode, so they ordered another version of the scene to be filmed. But Nichols and Chat deliberately messed up every additional take.

“Eventually the guys in charge gave in, ‘Damn it. Let’s go with the kiss,'” Nichols wrote in his 1994 book, Beyond Uhura: Star Trek and Other Memories. “I guess they thought we were going to be canceled in a few months anyway. And so the kiss remained.

In the mid 1970safter Nichols took NASA to task in a speech for not reaching out to women and minorities, the organization asked her to serve as a recruiter.

“I went everywhere,” she says. “I went to universities that had strong science and engineering programs. I was invited to NORAD [the North American Aerospace Defense Command]where no civilian had gone before.

“At the end of recruiting, NASA had so many highly qualified people. They took six women, they took three African American men…it was a very fulfilling accomplishment for me.

Among those who applied to NASA through Nichols were Sally Ride, Judith A real manRonald McNair and Ellison Onizuka. A documentary about his efforts, woman in motioncreated in 2018.

Born Grace Nichols on December 28, 1932 in the Chicago suburb of Robbins, Illinois, she studied dance at the Chicago Ballet Academy. As a teenager, she toured as a dancer with Ellington and Lionel Hampton, then sang for the first time with Ellington’s band when a performer fell ill at the last minute.

She danced with Sammy Davis Junior. in Porgy and Bess (1959), was a dice player in James Garner Sir bud wing (1966) and played the rude boss of a prostitution ring who hit Isaac Hayes in Turner truck (1974). In 1968, she recorded an album, Down to earth.

Nichols appeared as the grandmother of avenging angel Monica Dawson (Dana Davis), who has the power to mimic any physical movement she witnesses, on the NBC series Hero.

Her most recent movie appearances have arrived snow dogs (2002), Are we already there? (2005) and This bitter land (2012).

Survivors include her son, who starred in the Gordon Parks film The learning tree (1969). The Los Angeles Times reported in August that he was at the center of a guardianship battle about his mother, who had lived in Woodland Hills.