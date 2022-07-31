Hollywood Compassion Coalition launches its research space that highlights studies on the effect of entertainment on society





Hollywood Compassion Coalition (HCC) is delighted to announce the launch of its Research corner, a dedicated compilation of global studies that breaks down the effects of media and entertainment on society. HCC is a non-profit organization and entertainment industry movement that inspires positive social change based on compassion. The Research Corner is a collection of abstracts that highlight key concepts and empirically validated studies around current issues in the industry. The first deployment of articles examines the importance of media literacy and how it affects how viewers understand and interpret content, how entertainment influences viewers, the results of observing risky behaviors in media, stereotypical portrayals in the media and their impact, and the role of entertainment in shaping the world around us. The HCC was founded by multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning re-recording mixer Brian Riordan (Founder, Levels Audio) and award-winning actress, producer and director Natalie Conneely (Optimist, Pachamama Sabia). The founding advisory board includes Chapman University Positive Media Psychology Research Director and Assistant Professor Sophie Janicke-Bowles, Ph.D. and documentary filmmaker Owsley Brown III. Co-founder Brian Riordan said, As an industry, we need to gain a deep understanding of the impact our content has on its viewers. It is only from this understanding that instrumental change can occur. The Hollywood Compassion Coalition was born after I took a life-changing trip to India through Mind & Life Institute and spent a week with His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Brian and I were bound by our relationship with His Holiness and Mind & Life, continued co-founder Natalie Conneely. After working for seven years with the 14th Dalai Lama to build a global network of mindful, compassionate, and ethical leaders, I’m excited to bring this idea to life and begin sharing research that informs the entertainment industry about the connection between stories. that we tell and the world in which we live. We believe in building a world that works for all of us, because it’s increasingly clear that otherwise it won’t work for any of us. Sophie Janicke-Bowles, Ph.D. said: It’s one thing to make people laugh with the stories we tell, but it’s another to inspire them to be a little nicer to the grocery clerk the next time we do our shopping. races. Media psychology research demonstrates the power stories can have to change the way we see and behave in this world. So, thinking about research-informed storytelling that is entertaining and good for society is something I want to see more of in today’s media landscape and HCC is on a mission to make that happen. The research is based on empirical findings from peer-reviewed communication journals and media studies textbooks, which investigate how the media can impact the attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors of viewers. Student Noel McGuire was instrumental in collecting and analyzing these academic documents and plays a vital role in breaking down the concepts, making the complex theories and academic jargon more understandable and inviting the eye of the artist. To learn more and join the Hollywood Compassion Coalition and Research Corner, visit https://hollywoodcompassioncoalition.org/. To help support HCC’s mission, please visit https://hollywoodcompassioncoalition.org/donate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.anbmedia.com/news/2022/07/hollywood-compassion-coalition-launches-its-research-corner-that-highlights-studies-on-entertainments-effect-on-society/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos