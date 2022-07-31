Teen actor lands role in new Black Bird TV series – L’Observateur

By EMILY SPARACINO | Shelby County Reporter

VACUUM Playing the role of a youngster who later becomes a suspected serial killer may seem too dark, too demanding, for an actor who doesn’t even have his driver’s license yet.

For Shelby County teenager Cade Tropeano, however, the role represents a huge step forward in his budding acting career.

Based on true events, Black Bird depicts the story of James Jimmy Keene (played by Taron Egerton) as he begins a 10-year prison sentence and receives an incredible offer: if he can get a confession from alleged killer Larry Hall (the older version played by Paul Walter Hauser), Jimmy will be released.

When Tropeano landed the role after what his mother described as a scary audition, he had no idea what the job would entail or who he would be working with on set. He didn’t even know the real name of the show yet.

But Tropeano soon learned he would be working alongside an impressive cast, including Egerton; the late Ray Liotta, who played Big Jim Keene; Greg Kinnear as Brian Miller; and Sepideh Moafi as Lauren McCauley.

It’s a really good show, said Tropeano, whose character appears in the fourth episode.

Tropeano and his mother, Paula Greenway, traveled back and forth to New Orleans for filming for the series last year.

Our scenes were filmed in hot and sweaty conditions, Greenway said. It was truly a once in a lifetime experience, but Taron and Paul were wonderful with Cade. He didn’t film with them because Cade played the younger version of Paul, but we saw them on set a lot. They made it a point to always talk to Cade and compliment him on the scenes they saw.

According to Greenway, having mentors for what was arguably Tropeanos’ most challenging role to date was invaluable.

It was a very emotional moment, she said. It really pushed him to places he had never been before. I think he learned a lot and grew a lot as an actor.

Tropeano has spent the past six years establishing himself as a promising young actor capable of taking on a variety of roles.

And like other industry kids, Tropeano started out simply with an interest in trying acting from a young age.

He was already taking singing lessons and his music teacher suggested he try acting.

From the moment he could talk, he sang, Greenway added. He always loved to entertain.

Acting seemed like a natural complement to singing for Tropeano.

I was around 7 and said I wanted to do theatre, Tropeano recalls. We found courses and started driving to Atlanta to take different courses. We got smaller roles and started doing voiceovers.

For those unfamiliar with the term, voiceover means the person narrating a play in a movie or TV show is not seen on camera.

I’ve had people tell me he needed to do a voiceover because he was a really good reader from a young age, Greenway said. It became very natural for him.

Since most voiceovers could be done from home, the family built a home studio in their house to give Tropeano convenient access to the equipment he needed for these roles.

Tropeano eventually signed with an agent in Los Angeles, and about a week later auditioned for and landed the role of Bog in the new Disney Junior series Eureka!

It was her first major voice-over role, Greenway said. It was a dream role for him. He booked that and started doing lots of other animation and voice acting work.

Tropeano’s first on-camera role came in Smoky Mountain Rescue, a miniseries about a family who finds and rescues a stray dog.

He also had a recurring role on the Netflix TV series Raising Dion.

As Tropeanos’ acting work resumed, he and Greenway decided homeschooling was better suited, especially for jobs that required extensive travel.

During the school year, Tropeano said he normally tries to finish schoolwork early in the morning to keep his afternoons and evenings open for auditions and other projects.

Tropeano is the only actor in his immediate family, which also includes his father, Jason Tropeano, and older brothers, Cole and Connor Greenway.

If I look back to where we were two years ago, it’s amazing he’s gotten as far as he has,” Greenway said. His children and grandchildren will be able to search the Internet and see all this information about him.

However, Tropeano doesn’t take his acting career too seriously. Like many other teenagers, he wants to hang out with his friends, laugh and have fun, Greenway said.

He thinks he’s just another kid trying to make money to get the next video game to come out, Greenway said. He doesn’t consider it famous or a big hit. He just thinks of him as another kid who has a job where he can meet cool people and go to cool places just a boy with his two dogs and a microphone downstairs.

Next for Tropeano is a small role in an episode of George & Tammy, an upcoming television series about George Jones and Tammy Wynette, starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain.

To stay up to date with Tropeano’s latest work, follow him on Instagram @cade.tropeano.

And for those interested in acting, Tropeanos’ advice is simple: I encourage anyone who finds a passion for acting to give it a try.