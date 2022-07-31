Entertainment
Celebrity voice acting must evolve or die
The big movie of the weekend is the CG animated film DC’s League of Super Pets, which features a range of established actors, headlined by Kevin Hart and eventual Black Adam Dwayne Johnson. great pets joined disneys Light year from the beginning of the month, as well as the now finally published Paws of fury, as animated films whose cast is made up of big-name actors rather than voice actors. And in recent months, the luster of this trend has begun to fade, if not fade altogether.
Celebrity-led animated movies have been around for almost as long as some of us have been alive, but it really took off with Disneys. Aladdin in 1992. To convince Robin Williams to sign on to voice the Genie, directors Ron Musker and John Clements asked animator Eric Goldberg to draw Genie doing one of the last comedian sets. It was this animation that conquered Disney and the actor, and the film itself succeeds mainly thanks to its performance. And since then, there have been at least three major animated films a year, usually from Disney in some form or fashion, that feature recognizable actors starring the main characters. In the case of some movies and shows, the celebrity voices are really the only thing that drives them.
Maybe it wouldn’t be much of a problem if these actors didn’t look like they were talking into a microphone. You may be watching Disney strange world, and there’s Jake Gyllenhall talking just like he would in a regular live-action movie that didn’t involve global disasters or tricking a child soldier into gdelivering him killer drones. This lack of energy and skill kills an animated movie or show, no matter how good, and it becomes incredibly clear just how stunt this casting really is. We all have different examples to pull from in this regard, but for me the starkest contrast comes in the form of 2019 Mortal Kombat 11. For various reasons, Cast Ronda Rousey like Sonya Blade is one of the worst things about this game, and for a game with a strong voice cast ranging from Ron Yuans Scorpion to Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawas Shang Tsung, his performance stands out all the more. And you to know Netherrealm made it because the character has no voice lines in the Aftermath story expansion.
voice acting a different profession than live-action, which requires a different amount of skill. If you watch an animated series or movie, regardless of its country of origin, you know it’s true. Yes, there are great actors whose voices are basically tailor-made for vocal performances, like Keith David or Angela Bassett and JK Simmons. But overall, you can tell when voice actors treat a role as their career versus something they can do in between other bigger projects. Some natural voice actors have their own brand of fame, and that should be cultivated instead of bringing them in for supporting roles while A-listers get top marks.
To be fair, there’s been a solid list of great actors who have proven themselves to be capable voice actors, or are at least in projects that require them to put in the work. When celebrity voices excel, they really excel. A show like Bojack Rider (or more recently, Tuca and Bertie) gets away with bringing in its celebrities with their A-game, and in some cases, you might not recognize an actor until their name appears in the credits. Esoteric, which stars notable TV and film actors Hailee Steinfeld, Shoreh Agadashloo and Kevin Alejandro with voice veterans like Reed Shannon and Jason Spisak, splits the difference perfectly. Both tiers of actors have great material to work with, and live action actors pull their weight easily.
The animation industries are working to improve working conditions and have the rest of the entertainment community take it seriously. Somewhere along the way, it would be great if animated projects weren’t forced to rely on celebrities for notice or prestige. As the saying goes, it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. And psychics have a range of vocal talents that can tell.
