Why Bollywood Lost to Southern Movies

The story of single-screen cinemas in decline in India is dramatic. What were once architectural heritage establishments once home to nearly a thousand moviegoers, who often showed their admiration by tossing coins at the screen, have now become a rusty, invisible structure; almost an eyesore in a cityscape dotted with posh malls and glitzy multiplexes. Today, at a time when around 150 single-screen cinemas close every year, the Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, seems to be in the midst of an identity crisis.

According to a recent Ficci-EY report on India’s media and entertainment (M&E) sector, the decline in revenue from single-screen cinemas has been fueled by their continued closure, mostly in the heart of Hindi, as movies continue to be made for upper class/multiplex audiences. This trend has ended up isolating a large part of the cinema audience, who are used to paying 50 to 70 rupees to watch a movie in theaters, according to experts. In a multiplex, this cost is three to four times higher. High ticket prices at multiplexes enable Bollywood films to make multiple profits, reducing their dependence on upcountry audiences.

According to various industry estimates, nearly 40-45% of box office collections of blockbuster Bollywood films came from non-multiplex areas in India. As single screens die and the South Indian counterparts of Bollywood hog the money with dubbed versions, Hindi film producers have no choice but to rethink their content and distribution strategy.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa” was another top Hindi film this year.

Sitting in his seventh-floor office in Mumbais Andheri West, Pen India Chairman and CEO Jayantilal Gada, 60, offers some context: Over the past 10 years we have built multiplexes, that’s why films reflected this audience. Single-screen movies (which target the lowest common denominator) were dwindling and more and more multiplex movies were being made in Bollywood. They forgot about the single-screen audience.

While Gada has backed recent hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi and the Hindi dubbed versions of RRR and VikramNamehe also saw losses on films such as Attack, Jersey, Chehreand The lower end of the bellamong others, over the past two years. Offensive ran into RRRwhile Jersey came in front KGF2. Timing matters a lot. They should have been delayed but our partners had been waiting for two years to come out, due to the pandemic, he adds. On the other hand, those who couldn’t wait had to opt for an OTT version. About 20-30 Bollywood movies had a digital premiere during the pandemic, and South Indian movies weren’t so lucky because OTT platforms preferred Hindi movies. Regional films do not get this kind of bonus, he explains.

Gada is right. According to media consultancy Ormax Media, with few major Hindi releases during the pandemic years, Hindi cinemas’ share of box office receipts fell from 44% in FY19 to just 27. % in FY21. By the time cinemas reopened, Bollywood had nothing worth showing compared to South Indian films. Of course, later there were hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which grossed Rs 262 crore, according to IMDb data, while this year’s biggest Hindi box office hit, The Kashmir Files, grossed Rs 340 crore, worldwide.

Experts believe that over the past few years, Bollywood has started to lose its luster, with the pandemic only making it worse. For many years, Hindi films have become urban and elite. In the south, they tell the same stories in a way that an ordinary man can understand and appreciate. We really need to learn from them how not to alienate anyone, says Akshaye Rathi, director of Aashirwad Theatres, a Nagpur-based film exhibition and distribution company. He insists that Bollywood stars have not marketed well in South Indian markets. Major studios like Yash Raj Films release their movies like Dhoom, Tiger Zinda Hai, etc., in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. More Hindi film studios need to do this with more consistency, he adds.

Sanjay Mehta, owner of Bobby Enterprises and distributor for Delhi, UP and East Punjab tours, explains what went wrong. Hindi movies have lost touch with the masses. They focused more on films that were centered around the subway or the foreign market, since multiplexes made more money. Multiplex ticket prices are much higher than at single-screen cinemas. This is the void filled by regional films, he says.

Mehta hopes for upcoming movies like Brahmstra, Laal Singh Chadha, Raksha Bandhanand Pathane, etc., will do well at the box office. Bollywood now has better programming than Covid times, but Hindi films have yet to roll up their socks and improve. Special effects from Brahmstra can be compared to Baahubali Where RRR. The North realized it needed to spend more on quality, he adds.

Another reason why experts think Bollywood is sick is because of the content. Historically, Bollywood movies have seen decent collections even when content has been low given the high number of superstar fans. That seems to have changed, with content now being the primary driver. Most movies released in the past two or three quarters have been mixed with negative reviews, pointing to weak content as the main contributor to poor performance, according to a recent research report from Emkay Global, which tracks the ‘space.

Bhansali Productions CEO Prerna Singh agrees that content should be king. His last production, Gangubai Kathiawadimade Rs 155.5 crore at the box office, almost half of the Rs 400 crore his last Hindi film Padmaavat won, according to Sacnilk. We would have obtained 3 to 4 times more without the pandemic. The idea of ​​a star has changed. Now the idea is the star. You can’t show someone’s face and expect a hit, she says.

Although there have been some recent Bollywood hits, there is a significant gap between collections of Hindi-dubbed versions of South Indian films and Bollywood films, said film trade analyst Komal Nahta. Bollywood will have to produce 10-12 very good films (and cross the Rs 100 crore mark for mid-budget films, and the Rs 200-300 crore mark for high-budget films) in the remaining months of the year. year, to bridge the gap with what Hindi dubbed versions of South Indian films have collected, he says.

Nahta, however, is reluctant to deregister Bollywood. Bollywood’s success rate has always been 18-20% every year, he says.

PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani also considers it a bad pass. The reason it escalated is because all of a sudden a lot of movies got together. Pushpa, RRR, KGF, Vikram, etc., broadcast in rapid succession. Our business is made up of successes and failures. In hindi [film industry], what happened was that some of the films that were supposed to do well were disappointing. But we hoped it would be one of the best years for us, and in the future there will be a lot of action to make Hindi films bigger in terms of production value, he says.

All told, Bollywood producers are optimistic. Filmmaking is an ever-evolving process and the Bollywood industry is always advancing with the changing times. Reinvention comes naturally to us. Currently, we see movies moving towards OTT release only because of budgets. Big-budget films that are confident in their content, cast and crew will hit theaters, says Bhushan Kumar, president and CEO of T-Series. His company produced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2one of the biggest receipts of this year.

Although there is an audience for big budget movies coming to theaters, there is a part of the audience who would prefer to watch a movie on OTT. Amit Sharma, Managing Director of cinema chain Miraj Cinemas, explains that the reason why mediocre/low budget Hindi movies don’t do very well is also because they are streamed directly on OTTs. In recent years, the maximum number of direct OTTs come from Bollywood. Telugu and Tamil films have delayed their theatrical releases, and it is paying off, he says.

If Bollywood producers and exhibitors are to be believed, the upcoming releases that are expected to perform well at the box office will prove that it was just a boring phase, or as a famous Bollywood movie puts it: image abhi baaki hai, simple dost! [the movie is still not over, my friend].

@PLidhoo, @SaysVidya