John Mayer insists he doesn’t have ‘the brains’ to perform – Reuters





John Mayer has claimed he doesn’t have “the brains” to pursue an acting career. Alongside his music career, the singer-songwriter has made guest appearances on Zombeavers in 2014, Get Hard in 2015, and most recently on BJ Novak’s Vengeance. But in an interview for Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of the mystery comedy, John explained that he has no desire to become a full-time actor. “I like being in my friends’ movies…I don’t really have the brains to act. I like when my friends call me up and say, ‘Do you wanna do stuff?'” he shared. John went on to explain that he doesn’t take his movie commitments too seriously. “I’m my own movie agent,” the 44-year-old joked. “It just happens when friends say to me, ‘Hey, I’ve got an idea for you,’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.'” Elsewhere at the event, Ashton Kutcher revealed that he actually referenced John when he was preparing for the role of Quinten Sellers on Vengeance. “I didn’t know John was in the movie, so when I was cast, I sent BJ a bunch of pictures of John Mayer doing his Western album (Room for Squares from 2001), where he wears ponchos and says, ‘That’s what I think the character looks like,'” he recalled to Access Hollywood. “(He was like), ‘Uh, John is actually in the movie, so I don’t think we can do this.’ So I ended up rearranging everything.” Vengeance also stars Boyd Holbrook, Dove Cameron and Issa Rae, and is set to open in US theaters on July 29.

