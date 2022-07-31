Nichelle Nichols, groundbreaking Star Trek actress, dies at 89

SILVER CITY, New Mexico — Nichelle Nichols, who broke down barriers for black women in Hollywood when

she played communications officer Lt. Uhura in the original ‘Star Trek’ TV series, has died aged 89.

His son Kyle Johnson said Nichols died Saturday in Silver City, New Mexico.

“Last night my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. However, her light, like the ancient galaxies seen now for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy. enjoy, learn and be inspired,” Johnson wrote on his official Facebook page on Sunday. “His was a life well lived and as such a role model for us all.”

His role in the 1966-69 series as Lieutenant Uhura earned Nichols a lifetime position of honor with the series’ rabid fans, known as Trekkers and Trekkies. It also earned her accolades for breaking stereotypes that limited black women to playing servant roles and included an on-screen interracial kiss with co-star William Shatner who was unknown at the time.

She often recalled how Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. was a fan of the show and praised her role and personally encouraged her to stay with the show.

Like other members of the original cast, Nichols also appeared in six big-screen spin-offs beginning with 1979’s “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” and attended “Star Trek” fan conventions. She also served for many years as a NASA recruiter, helping integrate minorities and women into the astronaut corps.

More recently, she had a recurring role on the television series “Heroes”, playing the great-aunt of a young boy with mystical powers.