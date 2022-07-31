Niskayuna native Dominic Fallacaro has a long list of things he’s checked off his to-do list over the past few years.

The musician/producer won a Grammy Award; wrote music for Sesame Street and orchestrated music for In the Heights, worked with Swedish songwriter/producer Max Martin on the musical & Juliet, and played piano at Abbey Road Studios.

The final tick will come when & Juliet opens on Broadway this fall.

Fallacaro, who graduated from Niskayuna High School in 2004 and lives in Brooklyn, is the show’s musical director. He became involved in the production around 2017, when the musical was in its infancy.

It’s a pop song-infused spectacle that reimagines the ending of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, asking what if Juliet doesn’t die at the end? using music by Martins, with a book by David West Read, to tell the story.

Martin is famous for making earworms like . . . Baby one more time I want it like this I kissed a girl and a long list of other tops. As music director, Fallacaro worked with music supervisor Bill Sherman to adapt some of Martin’s songs for the stage, staying true to the spirit of the songs while ensuring they fit well with the script.

Max’s music is so beloved and so timeless and one of the hallmarks of his sound is just the clarity and purity of it all across the decades. You also want to do justice in a theatrical setting and so that’s part of the job, Fallacaro said.

Musical director of a show. . . is just a very swiss army knife kind of job. And I love him for that because I love that one day I’m in the studio, one day I’m in the rehearsal studios, one day I’m in the theater. It’s very hard work, at the best of times.

Perhaps an additional challenge was that Fallacaro did not have extensive musical theater experience. The producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist has written for films and TV shows, and performed at various venues, including locally at Proctors.

I didn’t really have any theater experience before it came into my life outside of Niskayuna High School productions. I had no Broadway experience as a pit musician, Fallacaro said.

The creation and assembly of the show took several years.

What I was most creatively interested in, and what’s coolest, is that when you start this process, the circle of people you talk to about it is very small. It is the director, the choreographers, the author of the book and the musical team. And then the show starts to get a little bigger. You talk about the decor, you talk about the lights. . . and your circle gets a little bigger, and then you start [working in] a theater and they need costumes, and then it’s another person. So that circle which is your creative family widens and widens and what work is widens.

After the production went through several workshops in the US, Fallacaro and the team traveled to the UK for additional workshops and rehearsals in 2019. They also recorded the cast album at Angel Studios and Abbey Road Studios.

Beyond the beloved songs that many may be familiar with, the album includes One More Try, a track written specifically for the show. The album features pop star Jessie J performing her version of the track, with Fallacaro on piano.

It’s been a long journey, but it’s also led to some really amazing things, not only to do the show, but also to get a cast cast. [Doing the] Recording the cast with Max was one of the highlights of my professional life, and being in the studio with him and learning from the master like that is one of the most amazing musical things ever. It also allowed me to save and . . . playing the piano at Abbey Road, which was a checklist, Fallacaro said.

The show opened in London’s West End in November 2019. Reviews for the show were generally positive.

Stupid and serious, & Juliet wants to have her cake and eat it too, wrote a Variety reviewer. Yet for all of its many flaws, it’s hard not to give in to its determination to add some thoughtfulness to its undeniable feel-good factor.

It has been nominated for several Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best Original Score or New Orchestrations, thanks to the work done by Sherman and Fallacaro. The show also won three performances in the awards.

[It] It was a beautiful and also kind of a tough time to open a show where we had just enough time to really start building fans and gaining some momentum. And then the world shut down, Fallacaro said.

The pandemic halted airing of shows for more than a year. However, when it returned in 2021, enthusiasm for the show remained high. When Fallacaro returned to London and finally got a chance to see a screening, he was surprised to see audience members dressing up as characters from the show and wearing homemade products and Juliet.

. . . to see that left such an impression on people, it was just a really nice experience, Fallacaro said.

The music also tends to appeal to a fairly wide range of audiences, drawn from the experience of Fallacaros.

[Max has] has had its finger on the pulse for so long that there’s a generation of people who connect more deeply to the Britney and boyband era and then a generation of people who don’t hit as hard but Ariana and The Weekend are very well within their jurisdiction, and that stuff resonates, Fallacaro said.

Earlier this summer, he helped prepare the show for its broadcast in Toronto. Its next stop this fall is closer to home, with previews set to begin at Broadways Stephen Sondheim Theater in October.

I’m also very selfishly excited for most of my [family and friends] to finally see this thing I worked so hard on for so long and share it with so many people,” Fallacaro said.

There are already plans to bring & Juliet to Australia next year.

Fallacaro, who was recently inducted into the Niskayuna High Schools Hall of Fame, said working on the show has been one of the most rewarding creative pursuits he’s been involved in.

Coming from a life where you bump into every person in the crowd. . . at the start of your career, you’re really discouraged to get everyone you can, Fallacaro said. And then sitting in a theater where I didn’t invite these people, it’s just one of the most amazing feelings I’ve ever had.

When it finally hits Broadway, Fallacaro noted that I just wanted people to come see it and spend an incredible two and a half hours in that chair and come away feeling recharged.

To learn more about the show, visit andjulietbroadway.com.

