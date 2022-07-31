Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols has died: tributes are pouring in



















31 July 2022 – 20:40 BST



Rebecca Lewis

Death of a Star Trek actor: tributes pour in

star trek Legend Nichelle Nichols has died aged 89. MORE: Star Trek actress Celeste Yarnall dies aged 74 The acclaimed actress was one of the first black women on network television in the 1960s when she took on the role of Nyota Uhura in the star trek original series, alongside William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy. His son confirmed the Facebook on July 31 that she had died of “natural causes”. “Last night my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Kyle Johnson wrote. READ: Star Trek actor Jon Paul Steuer dies aged 33 “Its light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn and be inspired by.” He continued: “Hers was a life well lived and as such a role model for all of us. I and the rest of our family would appreciate your patience and indulgence as we mourn her loss until we can recover. enough to talk more. Her services will be for members of her family and closest friends and we ask that her and our privacy be respected.” Nichel in 2018 Besides starring in the series, she also appeared in the first six films. Rod Roddenberry, son of series creator Gene Roddenberry, paid tribute to the actress on Twitter, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of legendary icon Nichelle Nichols. No words. .” Her co-star George Takei tweeted: “I will have more to say about the pioneering and incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the deck with us as Lieutenant Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who died today in 89 years old. For today, my my heart is heavy, my eyes shine like the stars among which you now rest, my very dear friend.” George and Nichelle in 2009 Nichelle was an inspiration to many and remained famous on the show after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr persuaded her not to pursue Broadway roles. She was also the first African-American actress to have her handprints in front of Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood. In 2007, she appeared in the cult series Heroand also on American soap The young and the restless in 2016. Nichelle was diagnosed with dementia several years ago and was placed under the guardianship and custody of her son.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/film/20220731146915/star-trek-actor-dead-tributes-pour-in/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos