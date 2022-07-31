Margot Robbie eternally grateful to Neighbors for launching her acting career in Hollywood | Entertainment





Margot Robbie will be forever grateful to Neighbors for launching her acting career in Hollywood. The 32-year-old, who began her television career playing Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011 on the Australian soap opera, also appeared in the show’s finale, which aired on Friday. (29.07.22) She filmed scenes in Los Angeles but sent 37 bottles of champagne to the Melbourne set and said she thought the finale was the end of an era. Now Hollywood’s highest paid actress, the double Oscar nominee told the Sun on Sunday today (31.07.22): I owe Neighbours so much. So many of us owe it to them to have given us a great break. It wasn’t just about giving me a break, but it gave me a real chance to work on my craft. It was the perfect training for Hollywood, and I will always be eternally grateful. Friday’s finale after 37 years and nearly 9,000 episodes saw the return of Margot accompanied by returns from actors such as Jason Donovan, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Holly Valance and Natalie Imbruglia. Anne Charleston, who played Ramsay Street veteran Madge Bishop, also made an appearance with her deceased character appearing as a ghost. Margot said she only realized how popular the soap opera was around the world after moving to London. The Wolf of Wall Street actress added, “It really is the end of an era for the fans. “When I was living in London, I realized in its heyday how big it was. People would come up to me and tell me how they looked at it every day after school. Margot has now traded her life in the city to put down her roots in Hollywood with her husband, film producer Tom Ackerley, 32, but said the decision to move was a difficult one. She added: It was such a difficult decision to leave, but I just couldn’t go on living out of a suitcase.

