Bollywood’s Ananya Panday Reveals Her Crush

Bollywood actress, Ananya Panday, said she genuinely loves Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan.

Ananya Panday – who won the Filmfare Awards for Best Female Debut for her performances in Student of Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh – appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Coffee with Karan with fellow countryman Vijay Deverakonda. She said she had a crush on him.

Ananya Panday said she finds Aryan Khan cute and has a crush on him. The actor, when asked why their relationship couldn’t come to fruition, she asked the host to ask her.

The rising star said they will remain friends as they are family. The celebrity said that Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor’s arrival in the film industry will not affect their friendship as they truly love each other.

“Every time I talk about it, I say it was a collective dream growing up. We all wanted to be actors. We had so many talks and we played so many acting games. So I think I I’ll be as happy with Shanaya and Suhana’s success as mine. Honestly, that’s the way it is,” she said.

Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood debut in Bedhadak. The first project of Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, first project is The Archies.

The management of the latter is headed by Zoya Akhtar.

