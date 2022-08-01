Kajol: Nysa will decide on her Bollywood debut

She may not have made her Bollywood debut yet, but Nysa Devgan is already a favorite among social media enthusiasts. Kajol and Ajay Devgn are often faced with the question whether their daughter will make her showbiz debut soon. Now, in a recent interview, Kajol revealed that she will always support her two children in whatever they want to do in professional life. Besides Nysa, Kajol and Ajay also have a son Yug, The Times of India reported.

Speaking to a media outlet, the actress said she would support Nysa and Yug as long as they feel happy and fulfilled. She also explained that her job as a mother is not to force them to make a name for themselves in the film industry, but that she will help them do whatever makes them happy.

Talking about Nysa’s debut in Bollywood, Kajol added that her daughter wanted to make the decision on her own. The veteran actor insisted she wasn’t pushing or pushing her towards her. According to Kajol, Nysa is 18 and a grown woman. So she will make her decision on her own.

Earlier in an interview, Ajay Devgan was also asked if Nysa has plans to enter Bollywood. The famous actress clarified that so far she has not shown any interest, but everything can change at any time with children. She’s more focused on studying abroad right now.

Meanwhile, Nysa is now on a vacation trip with her friends and photos and videos of the child star enjoying her vacation have flooded social media.