Did Christopher Walken really dance in Weapon Of Choice?

The story behind the Hollywood actor’s spectacular appearance in the classic Fatboy Slim video.

Music video director Spike Jonze has a remarkable portfolio. The filmmaker – real name Adam Spiegel – has been behind the camera for classic clips such as Bjork's It's So Quiet, Weezer's Buddy Holly and Beastie Boys' Sabotage.

But it was his video for Fatboy Slim's Weapon of Choice in 2001 which attracted a lot of attention. Was he really an enigmatic actor Christopher Walken dancing in a hotel lobby? And did they actually fly it through the ceiling on a wire? Surely not?

Christopher Walken in Fatboy Slim’s Weapon Of Choice music video.



Walken had earned a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most intense actors, thanks to roles in True Romance, Pulp Fiction and The deer hunter. But Spike Jonze knew something we didn’t – Walken had trained as a dancer at the Washington Dance Studio and for a time it looked like he would forge a career in that area of ​​show business. Instead, he found success as an actor.

But the dancing never went away and in 1981 Walken starred in a film version of the musical drama pennies from heaven and would make regular television appearances Saturday Night Live who offered him a chance to strut…that’s when Spike Jonze saw him.

Jonze had made a previous video for Fatboy Slim, the infamous will praise youwhich featured the make-up “Torrance Community Dance Group” throwing shapes as a hidden camera watched.

“I wanted to do dance again, but I didn’t want to do amateur lo fi dancing, I wanted to do a real production,” Jonze said. The Nine Club in 2018. “I wrote this treatment, it was very simple. When my dad came to town, he stayed at one of those hotels near the airport, those Marriotts. So I just imagined my dad in all those hotels, traveling around the country, the mundane, repetitive, numbing quality of it The idea was like the fantasy that comes out of it.

Norman cook reminded how Walken was born for the Weapon Of Choice video: “He said to Spike, ‘I’d love to have my dance filmed while I’m still young enough to do it’. So Spike came out and phoned me and said ‘Mr Walken is tap dancing in the video’ and I was like ‘Yeah’.”

For Christopher Walken, it was a dream come true. He later admitted“I guess musicals have always been my favorite thing, I’m talking about movie musicals. If someone asks me if I want to go see a show, my choice is almost always musicals. I think if I was in films earlier, I may have acted in a lot of musical films.”

The video was shot at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Los Angeles just before Christmas 2000. Norman Cook was to make an appearance in the clip, but his wife Zoe Ball was about to give birth to their son Woody, so he stayed at home in the UK.

The musician was delighted with the result. He told Higher Frequency: “I think it’s full of irony, and seeing an actor who I really admire but who is famous for playing psychopaths, seeing him do this stupid non-psychopathic dance made me smile and made everyone smile. the world.”

For Christopher Walken, making the video was child’s play. “It’s a very catchy track,” he said of Weapon Of Choice. “It’s good for tap dancing because it has a deliberate rhythm almost like a drum. They say tap dancers are like drummers.”

Christopher Walken in Fatboy Slim’s Weapon Of Choice music video.



The completed video for Weapon Of Choice won six gongs at the 2001 MTV Music Video Awards and also the 2002 Grammy Award for Best Music Video. It has also had over 54 million views on YouTube.

In 2021, the original footage was restored to 4k high definition, allowing fans to once again enjoy Walken’s moves.

Olivier Noisy from Vanderquest orchestrated the video redesign: When we started discussing the possibility of a 4K remake of Weapon Of Choice, after the initial surge of excitement, thoughts turned to practicality and the big question of ‘How much was done in post-production vs being shot at the time?’.”

Once the original 35mm film was digitized, restorers were able to remove some of the more obvious glimpses of the wires holding Walken down, as well as the giant platform used to fly the actor around the empty hotel. They even superimposed a portrait of Fatboy Slim on a blank wall.