Comedian and RIP actor Pat Carroll

Emmy-winning comedian and voice-over actor Pat Carroll has died at 95. Carroll won an Emmy for Caesars time in 1957, and appeared in classic television series like The Danny Thomas Show, TheJimmy during the show, Laverne and Shirley, ER, and much more. Carroll’s daughter, Tara Karsian, confirmed his death on Instagram, writing “It is with a heavy heart that I write that my mother, Pat Carroll, has passed away at the age of 95. We ask for your l ‘honor by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and every day ahead)…” While Carroll has appeared in countless television series, game shows and films, she is perhaps best known for her iconic voiceover work as the Wicked Sea Witch Ursula in the 1989 Disney classic. The little Mermaid. Carroll continued to voice Ursula in spinoffs, games, and television series. Carroll has also lent his voice to cartoons likeYogi Scavenger Hunt,Galaxy High School,Foofur,pound puppies, My Neighbor Totoro,andSuper Momnm In addition to winning an Emmy, Carroll has also won a Drama Deskaward, a GrammyAward, and been nominated for a Tony Award. Many took to social media to remember Carroll: I am sad to learn that Pat Carroll has passed away at the age of 95. A legend of stage, TV and film, she’s done a lot of amazing work over the years, including in animation voicing Ursula in The Little Mermaid and Granny in the English dub of My Neighbor Totoro. She’ll miss me. pic.twitter.com/II760hY9kH — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) July 31, 2022 Pat Carroll played an LGBTQIA+ icon in Ursula. Ursula herself was inspired by LGBTQIA+ and camp icon Divine, and was imagined by an amazing LGBTQIA+ artist in Howard Ashman. And she played Ursula with unabashed enthusiasm until the end. Rest in peace, queen. You deserve it. https://t.co/JaOrRwctLG — DrohanMegaplex 2022 (@Tio_Drohan) July 31, 2022 Pat Carroll, who voiced Ursula throughout The Little Mermaid franchise, reads The Little Mermaid to a group of children pic.twitter.com/ontUl6L9K2 —Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) May 4, 2022 To lose Pat Carroll is to lose a piece of my childhood. THE LITTLE MERMAID, and her performance as Ursula, is legendary. In 2019 I had the chance to see his bonjour video at the D23 convention. She was so happy to celebrate THE LITTLE MERMAID. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/rz38bFgji2 — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) July 31, 2022 (Going through THRfeatured image: screenshot/Pioneers of Television) DC League of Super Pets opens with a sweet $23 million. (Going through Variety)

Season 3 of 'Harley Quinn' doubles down on queer romance. (Going through Autostraddle)

