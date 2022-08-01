Lindsay Lohan, mom Dina and siblings in first photos since wedding – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com The marriage is certainly going well Lindsay Lohan! In the first photos with her family since she secretly married her beau bader shammathe mean girls star, 36, was all smiles as she left a Broadway show on Saturday, July 30. Flanked by her mother To Lohansister Ali and brother CodyLindsay was spotted at MJ the musical wearing a cute white sundress, simple yet chic black flats and a plethora of jewelry, including this wedding ring! More about Lindsay Lohan Just a few weeks ago, the Herbie: fully charged vet surprised fans by announcing that she said yes with her handsome entrepreneur hubby via an adorable Instagram post. I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and you knew I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time, Lindsay wrote in a caption to the photo, which also showed off her ring. I’m amazed that you’re my husband. My life and my everything, every woman should feel like this every day, she added, with a heart emoji. The actress took to her Instagram in November 2021 to reveal that Bader had just popped the question. While showing off her giant sparkler in several snaps of the gorgeous couple, the star wrote: My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love. Although the young couple kept their relationship relatively private, it was reported that the pair had been seeing each other for almost two years before their engagement. Lindsay’s relationship with Bader is growing stronger, source says The sun . She’s been with him for about two years now. Lindsay Lohan Young: Photos from Child Star Days to Today to Celebrate Her 36th Birthday While his father Michael Lohan wasn’t at the family reunion for the Broadway show, he’s already co-signed the wedding of his eldest daughter and the baking prodigy! Based on what Lindsay has posted so far, all I’ll say is I’m so happy for her and Balor, and proud of everything she does for a living, said the proud daddy EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife. God bless them. Even his younger brother, dakotawho also missed the Great White Way getaway, endorsed the engagement, commenting on Lindsay’s Instagram announcement, My Best Friends!!! Related link Related: Lindsay Lohans Dating History Over the Years, From Wilmer Valderrama to Husband Bader Shammas

