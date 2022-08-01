Pioneering Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols dies at 89





Nichelle Nichols, the groundbreaking actor who played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the star trek original series and films, has passed away, her son Kyle Johnson has confirmed. She was 89 years old. Last night my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away, Johnson wrote on the official Nichols website. Its light however, like the ancient galaxies seen now for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn and be inspired by. Nichols was one of the first black women to star in television, joining star trek when debuting in 1966 as Uhura. She briefly considered leaving the show for another role before Martin Luther King Jr. talked her out of it. According to Nichols, King said, Nichelle, whether you like it or not, you’ve become a symbol. If you leave, they can replace you with a white girl with blond hair, and it will be as if you were never there. What you have accomplished, for all of us, will only be real if you stay. Nichols remained on the original series throughout its three seasons, during which she participated in one of the first interracial kisses on American television. Nichols Uhura and William Shatners James T. Kirk kissed in the episode Platos Stepchildren and Nichols will say later that the scene changed television forever, and that it also changed the way people watched themselves. After TrekNichols has become a passionate spokesperson for NASA, advocating for greater diversity in the space program. NASA Credits Nichols for helping recruit astronauts Sally Ride, Judith Resnik, and Guion Bluford, among others. nichols Trek crewman George Takei paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter, writing, I’ll have more to say about the pioneering and incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the deck with us as Lieutenant Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who is died today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shine like the stars among which you now rest, my very dear friend. See more tributes to Nichols below. I will have more to say about the pioneering and incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the deck with us as Lieutenant Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed away today at the age of 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shine like the stars among which you now rest, my very dear friend. —George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022 Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of black women and paved the way for a brighter future for all women in media. Thank you Nichelle. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/KhUf4YM6pX — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 31, 2022 One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and formidable actress. His kindness and bravery lit the way for many. May she dwell forever among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura pic.twitter.com/nFXHif8HEC — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 31, 2022 Nichelle Nichols was the first. She was a pioneer who walked a very difficult path with courage, grace, and a beautiful fire that we are unlikely to see again. May she rest in peace. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DONSz6IV2b — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 31, 2022 We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actress, trailblazer and role model, who symbolized for so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first female and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to aim for the stars. pic.twitter.com/pmQaKDb5zw —NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2022 My favorite photo of Dad and Nichelle Nichols on set. The importance of Nichelle’s legacy cannot be overstated. She was much loved and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/1zlTd4F9BD — Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) July 31, 2022 Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura in the original STAR TREK series – and broke new ground – has died aged 89. —Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 31, 2022 I hope Nichelle Nichols is at peace and knows how much she meant to all of us black girls who grew up watching her. A black woman in the future, in space. Ouhura.

His name, a kiss in each mouth. Nichelle Nichols.

Sleep well. — Nichole (@tnwhiskeywoman) July 31, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vulture.com/2022/07/trailblazing-star-trek-actor-nichelle-nichols-dead-at-89.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos