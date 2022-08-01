Entertainment
Pioneering Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, the groundbreaking actor who played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the star trek original series and films, has passed away, her son Kyle Johnson has confirmed. She was 89 years old.
Last night my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away, Johnson wrote on the official Nichols website. Its light however, like the ancient galaxies seen now for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn and be inspired by. Nichols was one of the first black women to star in television, joining star trek when debuting in 1966 as Uhura. She briefly considered leaving the show for another role before Martin Luther King Jr. talked her out of it. According to Nichols, King said, Nichelle, whether you like it or not, you’ve become a symbol. If you leave, they can replace you with a white girl with blond hair, and it will be as if you were never there. What you have accomplished, for all of us, will only be real if you stay.
Nichols remained on the original series throughout its three seasons, during which she participated in one of the first interracial kisses on American television. Nichols Uhura and William Shatners James T. Kirk kissed in the episode Platos Stepchildren and Nichols will say later that the scene changed television forever, and that it also changed the way people watched themselves. After TrekNichols has become a passionate spokesperson for NASA, advocating for greater diversity in the space program. NASA Credits Nichols for helping recruit astronauts Sally Ride, Judith Resnik, and Guion Bluford, among others.
nichols Trek crewman George Takei paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter, writing, I’ll have more to say about the pioneering and incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the deck with us as Lieutenant Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who is died today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shine like the stars among which you now rest, my very dear friend. See more tributes to Nichols below.
