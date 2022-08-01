Actor LaRoyce Hawkins discusses what being powerful means to him and how he’s using the platform to give back to Chicago

CHICAGO PD “Closure” Episode 901 Pictured: LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater (Photo by: Lori … [+] Allen/NBC) Lori Allen/NBC



Passionate fans of the gripping NBC crime drama series Chicago PD undoubtedly know the actor Royce Hawkins who plays the complex character of Officer Kevin Atwater. The series premiered in 2014 and has produced nine seasons, with the tenth season set to return in fall 2022. according at NBC.

As a blessed working actor, Hawkins landed a recurring role on Chicago fire, should also return this fall. With all of his success, Hawkins doesn’t take the impact of his platform lightly. A Chicago native, having grown up in the low-income town of Harvey just outside of Chicago, raised by his mother Leah Bradley and father Leonard Hawkins, the 34-year-old actor sought early on to do more for his life. , his family and his community.

He received a full scholarship to Illinois State University, majored in acting, and went on to an impressive career appearing in film. The Express and on television with series like Payne’s House, Detroit 187, Underemployedand Mark Wahlberg’s HBO show Ballers.

“Growing up, Chicago was always a field trip; you had to take field trips from the neighborhood to get to Chicago, whether it was the museum, the circus, or the zoo. My experience with Chicago growing up in Harvey was like , that’s where you want to be,” he says of his aspirations. “It wasn’t until I followed the Chicago PD and could afford to live downtown that I acclimated to the culture. I’ve been a downtown resident for about eight years and still learning a lot. So to represent a city like Chicago while honoring Harvey is my favorite part.”

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 09: Actors Jesse Lee Soffer and Laroyce Hawkins perform an on set … [+] ‘Chicago PD’ demonstration during the press conference for NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’, ‘Chicago PD’ and ‘Chicago Med’ at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios on November 9, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images) Getty Images



Yet despite his busy schedule filming TV production, Hawkins is determined to allocate time to speak to middle and high school students in his community about overcoming social barriers. He credits his grandfather and mother for his willingness to give back to the community.

“But my grandfather was a powerful example of service and humility that he instilled in me,” he recalls. However, as Hawkins continued to immerse herself in her craft and began booking gigs, her mother noticed that her commitment to her faith and her church’s activities was waning.

“I was going to choir rehearsal less. I might be a little late for church or even get up. My mother naturally trusted me to be a spiritual cat, [she] always said, “only what you do for the Lord lasts,” he says, explaining how he had to find innovative ways to give back to his community.

“The platform gives me the resources and connections to be able to tap into a team like the White Sox and [gain] leverage [for] a lot of little league teams in Harvey to get baseball jerseys forever,” he happily confides. He gives other examples of his charitable efforts, such as partnering with the Salvation Army and sending his collaboration fees directly to his church.

Hawkins balances his artistic drive to succeed with an impactful life, which led him to create purpose-driven clothing, Be Powerful clothing brand, and initiative. Hawkins was inspired by his grandfather, who wrote him letters while he was attending college. In one of the letters, his grandfather scientifically illustrated that water is 211 degrees hot. Yet it begins to boil at 212 degrees Fahrenheit, yielding steam powerful enough to move locomotives. Sam Parker demonstrated this concept in his book titled 212 the Extra Degree.

“From there, getting that extra degree made it all-powerful for me and how inspired people were by the words, and what they meant and [with] Be Powerful Entertainment, as a work mission statement, is to inspire the preservation of the imagination,” he says, explaining that the clothes are a way for people to show their support for the movement, with the benefits being donated to non-profit organizations working within the Harvey community.

Currently, Hawkins is working with Restoration Ministries, formerly known as Harvey House. The organization provides resources to at-risk and disadvantaged youth, men and women with a history of substance abuse, and families struggling with poverty. This outreach is where her grandmother James would volunteer her time and energy to provide food for the homeless or anyone in need. Since red was his favorite color, making his hoodies in that hue was appropriate to honor his service. Hawkins has overseen the quality of her clothing line, which looks luxurious. It is currently looking to expand its range by partnering with other brands which it describes as “vibrant at the next level” to expand into other branded products.

LaRoyce Hawkins Be Powerful clothing line. Royce Hawkins



Hawkins intends to work with a different charity each quarter to foster a spirit of collaboration among nonprofit organizations rather than cultivating an environment of competition among philanthropic foundations. A charity’s story is the criteria it uses to choose to receive its donations.

“I’m a storyteller, so I’m looking for the story. I’m touched by that. [If] I meet someone whose story speaks to me and who reflects a certain charity, so [that is what] I want to support,” he says.

As a servant of the community, Hawkins’ focus on finding compelling stories drives him not only in his selfless endeavours, but also in his career. He stars in the movie BET Plus North of 10 and encourages viewers to watch the TV movie to see how a group of young men yearn to achieve their dreams.

“[It’s] a story of brotherhood. I think that’s an example of how reciprocity is a love skill. How reciprocity works in the community space, how collaboration is more important than competition, especially in our community,” says Hawkins. He stars as Kyle Shaw, a future fashion mogul in the essence of Diddy and Tom Ford.

“I had fun with this comparison. I was able to play in an environment [that felt] good enough for me to let go. So I had some precious moments in the movie, which is great.”

To purchase the Be Powerful line, visit here.