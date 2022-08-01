Entertainment
Actor LaRoyce Hawkins discusses what being powerful means to him and how he’s using the platform to give back to Chicago
Passionate fans of the gripping NBC crime drama series Chicago PD undoubtedly know the actor Royce Hawkins who plays the complex character of Officer Kevin Atwater. The series premiered in 2014 and has produced nine seasons, with the tenth season set to return in fall 2022. according at NBC.
As a blessed working actor, Hawkins landed a recurring role on Chicago fire, should also return this fall. With all of his success, Hawkins doesn’t take the impact of his platform lightly. A Chicago native, having grown up in the low-income town of Harvey just outside of Chicago, raised by his mother Leah Bradley and father Leonard Hawkins, the 34-year-old actor sought early on to do more for his life. , his family and his community.
He received a full scholarship to Illinois State University, majored in acting, and went on to an impressive career appearing in film. The Express and on television with series like Payne’s House, Detroit 187, Underemployedand Mark Wahlberg’s HBO show Ballers.
“Growing up, Chicago was always a field trip; you had to take field trips from the neighborhood to get to Chicago, whether it was the museum, the circus, or the zoo. My experience with Chicago growing up in Harvey was like , that’s where you want to be,” he says of his aspirations. “It wasn’t until I followed the Chicago PD and could afford to live downtown that I acclimated to the culture. I’ve been a downtown resident for about eight years and still learning a lot. So to represent a city like Chicago while honoring Harvey is my favorite part.”
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Yet despite his busy schedule filming TV production, Hawkins is determined to allocate time to speak to middle and high school students in his community about overcoming social barriers. He credits his grandfather and mother for his willingness to give back to the community.
“But my grandfather was a powerful example of service and humility that he instilled in me,” he recalls. However, as Hawkins continued to immerse herself in her craft and began booking gigs, her mother noticed that her commitment to her faith and her church’s activities was waning.
“I was going to choir rehearsal less. I might be a little late for church or even get up. My mother naturally trusted me to be a spiritual cat, [she] always said, “only what you do for the Lord lasts,” he says, explaining how he had to find innovative ways to give back to his community.
“The platform gives me the resources and connections to be able to tap into a team like the White Sox and [gain] leverage [for] a lot of little league teams in Harvey to get baseball jerseys forever,” he happily confides. He gives other examples of his charitable efforts, such as partnering with the Salvation Army and sending his collaboration fees directly to his church.
Hawkins balances his artistic drive to succeed with an impactful life, which led him to create purpose-driven clothing, Be Powerful clothing brand, and initiative. Hawkins was inspired by his grandfather, who wrote him letters while he was attending college. In one of the letters, his grandfather scientifically illustrated that water is 211 degrees hot. Yet it begins to boil at 212 degrees Fahrenheit, yielding steam powerful enough to move locomotives. Sam Parker demonstrated this concept in his book titled 212 the Extra Degree.
“From there, getting that extra degree made it all-powerful for me and how inspired people were by the words, and what they meant and [with] Be Powerful Entertainment, as a work mission statement, is to inspire the preservation of the imagination,” he says, explaining that the clothes are a way for people to show their support for the movement, with the benefits being donated to non-profit organizations working within the Harvey community.
Currently, Hawkins is working with Restoration Ministries, formerly known as Harvey House. The organization provides resources to at-risk and disadvantaged youth, men and women with a history of substance abuse, and families struggling with poverty. This outreach is where her grandmother James would volunteer her time and energy to provide food for the homeless or anyone in need. Since red was his favorite color, making his hoodies in that hue was appropriate to honor his service. Hawkins has overseen the quality of her clothing line, which looks luxurious. It is currently looking to expand its range by partnering with other brands which it describes as “vibrant at the next level” to expand into other branded products.
Hawkins intends to work with a different charity each quarter to foster a spirit of collaboration among nonprofit organizations rather than cultivating an environment of competition among philanthropic foundations. A charity’s story is the criteria it uses to choose to receive its donations.
“I’m a storyteller, so I’m looking for the story. I’m touched by that. [If] I meet someone whose story speaks to me and who reflects a certain charity, so [that is what] I want to support,” he says.
As a servant of the community, Hawkins’ focus on finding compelling stories drives him not only in his selfless endeavours, but also in his career. He stars in the movie BET Plus North of 10 and encourages viewers to watch the TV movie to see how a group of young men yearn to achieve their dreams.
“[It’s] a story of brotherhood. I think that’s an example of how reciprocity is a love skill. How reciprocity works in the community space, how collaboration is more important than competition, especially in our community,” says Hawkins. He stars as Kyle Shaw, a future fashion mogul in the essence of Diddy and Tom Ford.
“I had fun with this comparison. I was able to play in an environment [that felt] good enough for me to let go. So I had some precious moments in the movie, which is great.”
To purchase the Be Powerful line, visit here.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/yolandabaruch/2022/07/31/actor-laroyce-hawkins-discusses-what-be-powerful-means-to-him-and-how-hes-using-platform-to-give-back-to-chicago/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- International non-profit helping cover vet bills for Jacksonville K-9 shot in the line of duty July 31, 2022
- Why Bollywood Lost to Southern Movies July 31, 2022
- Neighbors want changes to project that would expand international cargo operations at Anchorage Airport July 31, 2022
- Pakistan back on course for political crisis July 31, 2022
- I need to improve my productivity and focus July 31, 2022