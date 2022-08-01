Raffles, food, entertainment planned for National Night Out in Meriden





MERIDEN National Night Out returns to Hubbard Park this Tuesday, with live entertainment, food and raffles in a family-friendly atmosphere. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and its rain date is August 3. Holly Wills, president of the Neighborhoods Council, said National Night Out is hosted in partnership by the Neighborhoods Council and the Meriden Police Department. The Neighborhood Council is the parent organization of Meriden’s neighborhood associations. This year marks the 18th edition of the national evening. Wills noted that the event has been celebrated on a smaller scale over the past two years due to the pandemic. It is a national event, which normally takes place on the first Tuesday of August each year. Wills said the event is completely free, including a disc jockey, bike raffles, karate demonstrations, burgers, hot dogs and popcorn. The fire department, Amtrak police, FBI and branches of the military will be present at the event. The local bookmobile, dance performances and K-9 demonstrations will also be featured. More than 40 non-profit organizations will present their services to the community. A variety of sponsors and grants make the event possible, Wills said. The event is normally well attended by a diverse group of residents. It’s amazing to go through the group, the different ethnicities that you see there, Wills said. I love walking alongside old people enjoying the night sitting in their lawn chairs and just enjoying the music. Meriden Police Lt. Hctor Cardona Jr., commander of the Neighborhood Initiative Unit, works with the Neighborhoods Council to ensure a variety of law enforcement and emergency officers assist at national night. It’s great fun for the community and a good night out, he said of the event. He said National Night Out is an opportunity for officers to interact with the community. The event gives officers a chance to engage with individuals and families one-on-one, in a different environment than an emergency or law enforcement situation, he said. It gives us the opportunity to truly dedicate time to children and families, Cardonasaid. We love doing this for the community and having the community come out and support each other,” Cardona said. There are about 30 neighborhood associations in Meriden under the aegis of the Neighborhood Council. The objective of neighborhood associations is to get neighbors and police officers from the Cellule Initiative Quartier to work together. Neighborhood Initiative Unit officers attend meetings organized by neighborhood associations to discuss issues, provide data, and inform the community about events happening in the city. Visit meridencona.wordpress.com/associations to find out more about the Neighborhood Council. [email protected]: @KarlaSantosNews

