Pioneering Star Trek actress and NASA recruiter Nichelle Nichols dies at 89





Nichelle Nichols, best known for her breakthrough role as Lieutenant Uhura on star trekdied Saturday, a family spokesperson said on Sunday. His presence among ASU Enterprisehe heroic bridge officers were revolutionary in 1966. At the age of 11, Whoopi Goldberg famous called to his mother, there’s a black lady on TV and she’s not a good one! After completing the original shows three seasons, Nichols continued her acting in a short-lived animated show in the early 1970s, and in a succession of six films from 1979 to 1991. She was 89 at the time of her death. Born in 1932 in a suburb of Chicago, Nichols began her career as a singer and dancer, touring with bands Duke Ellington and Lionel Hamptons. She appeared at the legendary Blue Angel club in New York, as well as the Playboy Club, and starred in a production of carmen jones in Chicago. She also had an uncredited role as a dancer in Otto Premingers’ 1959 film version of Porgy and Bess. In 1964, she caught her big break, although it didn’t seem like it at the time. She was cast in the To Set It Right episode of the short-lived series The lieutenant. The show, which featured Gary Lockwood, was set at a West Coast Marine Corps base, and this particular episode featured some racial animosity between Dennis Hopper and Don Marshall. The series, which was produced in conjunction with the Pentagon, was unwilling to show anything even remotely touching on the issue of race, so the episode, in which Nichols co-starred , never aired. The show was canceled after one season when its creator, Gene Roddenberry, pushed back. Roddenberry, of course, then created star trek, where he was able to work on politically relevant scenarios under the umbrella of science fiction. And he recruited many people from his time to The lieutenant. For three seasons, Nicholss Lt. Uhura (a variant of the Swahili word uhuru, meaning freedom) served as the communications officer aboard the bridge, dealing with Klingons, Romulans, Gorn, Doomsday Machines, and many other interplanetary issues. If necessary, she could slip into the navigation, helm and science stations when other officers were ashore. (In the animated series, she sat in the captains chair for part of an episode.) In a season two episode, when time was running out, Lt. Uhura was seen quickly welding clutch communication gear. As others on the ship watched anxiously, she reminded them that if not done correctly, I could blow up the entire communications system. It is very delicate work. The always logical Mr. Spock responded encouragingly, I don’t think anyone is better equipped to handle it, Miss Uhura. Please proceed. But she was far from all business. She demonstrated her singing abilities on the show, often accompanying herself on the Vulcan lyre. Contents This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. After the show’s first season, Nichols considered quitting the program and returning to musical theater. Dr. Martin Luther King, little known for his comments on television programs, personally persuaded let her stay. At an NAACP meeting, he told her his family loved the show, insisted that she led the way, and said that for the first time, with this role, the world sees us as we should be seen, as equals, as intelligent people. we should be. In the third season, Uhura and William Shatners Captain James T. Kirk, shared what is often remembered as (but, technically, was not) the first interracial kiss on TV. (It wasn’t a passionate kiss: the characters were telekinetically controlled by nefarious aliens, as happened from time to time.) After star treks cancellation, Nichols worked for decades as an advocate for NASA, tasked specifically with attracting more women and minorities to the organization.

